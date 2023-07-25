Israeli military kills 3 alleged Palestinian gunmen in volatile West Bank

National & World News
1 hour ago
X
The Israeli military says it has and killed three alleged Palestinian gunmen in the northern occupied West Bank

NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — The Israeli military said it shot and killed three alleged Palestinian gunmen in the northern occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the latest bloodshed in one of the most violent stretches of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in years.

Israeli security forces said they opened fire at Palestinian militants who had shot at them from a car in the West Bank city of Nablus, the territory’s commercial capital and a major focus of the Israeli military’s recently stepped-up raids. In the hilly neighborhood of al-Tur shortly after the shooting, Israeli forces inspected a shattered black Skoda surrounded by spent bullet casings.

Palestinian media described the Israeli killing of the gunmen as an ambush following the militants’ attempted attack on Israeli forces near a Jewish settlement overlooking Nablus. The Israeli military said it confiscated three M-16 rifles and other equipment from their car.

Israeli-Palestinian fighting has surged in the territory, which Israel captured from Jordan in the 1967 Mideast war. Palestinians seek the occupied West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, for a hoped-for future state.

In recent months, the West Bank has witnessed a volatile mix of the rise of local armed Palestinian groups carrying out frequent shooting attacks against Israelis and near-daily Israeli military raids that have increasingly turned deadly. Earlier this month, Israel's most forceful incursion into the West Bank in nearly two decades killed 12 Palestinians and one Israeli soldier.

Heightening tensions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right, ultranationalist coalition has rejected talks with the Palestinian leadership, sought to expand Jewish settlements in the West Bank and pushed for a more aggressive response to Palestinian militant attacks.

Late Monday, Palestinian militants said they opened fire at a bus carrying Israeli settlers near the Palestinian town of Hawara, just south of Nablus, without causing casualties. The Israeli military said it was setting up checkpoints to search for the suspects. A little-known armed group from the area calling itself the “Dawn Brigade” claimed responsibility for the shooting.

So far this year, over 150 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank – the highest death toll in over a decade. Nearly half of them were affiliated with militant groups and killed in fighting during Israeli military raids, but stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions as well as innocent bystanders have also been killed.

Palestinian attacks targeting Israelis have killed at least 25 people this year.

Editors' Picks

Credit: David Becker

Atlanta emerges as front-runner for U.S. Soccer headquarters 8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Kemp joins legal fight to curtail power of federal agencies
7h ago

Credit: Kevin Whaley

Man dies after shooting himself during Kennesaw standoff, cops say
8h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh

Former UGA football star accused of rape sentenced to a year in jail
9h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh

Former UGA football star accused of rape sentenced to a year in jail
9h ago

Credit: AJC

Tom Moreland, longtime Georgia DOT commissioner, has died
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Two teachers called out far-right activities at their German school. Then they had to...
22m ago
South Korea's Casey Phair becomes the youngest ever World Cup player at 16 years and 26...
23m ago
Stock market today: Asian markets follow Wall St up after Chinese promise to support...
38m ago
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Gridlock Guy: Why chicken guts keep wrecking your commute
16h ago
Channel 2 Action News partners with groups for school supply drive
20h ago
In the AJC: Read Atlanta pediatricians’ plea for action on gun violence toward kids
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top