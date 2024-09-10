Israeli military: American killed in West Bank was likely shot 'unintentionally' by Israeli forces

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says an American activist who was shot dead in the West Bank last week was likely shot “indirectly and unintentionally” by Israeli forces who were aiming at someone else.

Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a 26-year-old activist from Seattle, was killed Friday following a demonstration against Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The military said Tuesday that its inquiry “found that it is highly likely that she was hit indirectly and unintentionally by (Israeli army) fire which was not aimed at her, but aimed at the key instigator of the riot.”