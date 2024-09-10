Nation & World News

Israeli military: American killed in West Bank was likely shot 'unintentionally' by Israeli forces

The Israeli military says an American activist who was shot and killed in the West Bank last week was likely shot “indirectly and unintentionally” by Israeli forces aiming at someone else
Two fellow activists of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, who was fatally shot by Israeli soldiers while participating in an anti-settlement protest in the West Bank, carry posters with her name and photo during Eygi's funeral procession in the West Bank city of Nablus, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Two fellow activists of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, who was fatally shot by Israeli soldiers while participating in an anti-settlement protest in the West Bank, carry posters with her name and photo during Eygi's funeral procession in the West Bank city of Nablus, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
56 minutes ago

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says an American activist who was shot dead in the West Bank last week was likely shot “indirectly and unintentionally” by Israeli forces who were aiming at someone else.

Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a 26-year-old activist from Seattle, was killed Friday following a demonstration against Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The military said Tuesday that its inquiry “found that it is highly likely that she was hit indirectly and unintentionally by (Israeli army) fire which was not aimed at her, but aimed at the key instigator of the riot.”

Other protesters said there had been clashes between Israeli forces firing tear gas and live rounds and Palestinians throwing rocks but that the violence had subsided before Eygi was shot.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Israel says its forces likely unintentionally shot and killed an American activist in the...8m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Israel-Hamas war latest: An American woman is killed in the West Bank during protest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Shooting attack at the West Bank-Jordan border crossing kills 3 Israelis
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What to know about Israel’s major weeklong raid in the West Bank city of Jenin
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Israel says its forces likely unintentionally shot and killed an American activist in the...8m ago
Southwest Airlines under pressure from a big shareholder shakes up its board11m ago
The US accuses Iran of sending Russia short-range ballistic missiles to use in Ukraine12m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta set the stage for the ABC News presidential debate in Philadelphia
UPS is laying off more employees amid effort to boost profitability55m ago
Georgia company revisits Titanic after 14 years. How the site has changed