Israeli leader confirms consent to US arms sales to UAE

He said Israel sent a professional delegation to Washington for talks at the Pentagon and gave its consent after receiving assurances that the U.S. would continue to guarantee Israel's military edge in the region.

"Only yesterday did we give our approval to this deal,” Netanyahu said.

The UAE deal has been hailed by the U.S. and Israel as a historic breakthrough. It paved the way for Bahrain and on Friday, Sudan, to follow suit in establishing formal diplomatic ties with Israel.

Israelis have welcomed the agreement with the UAE, but word that the U.S. intended to sell F-35s to the Emirates proved controversial.

Netanyahu's denials of any link with the arms deal has been met with skepticism, particularly amid accusations that he bypassed Israel’s defense establishment in agreeing to a past German sale of advanced submarines to Egypt.

Netanyahu's governing partner, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, has said he was kept in the dark about the UAE deal until the last minute.