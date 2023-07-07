Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians in shootout in the occupied West Bank

12 minutes ago
Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in a flashpoint West Bank city, days after Israel concluded a major two-day offensive meant to crack down on militants

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in a flashpoint city in the occupied West Bank Friday, days after Israel concluded a major two-day offensive meant to crack down on militants.

The Israeli domestic security agency Shin Bet said the two men, which it claimed were behind a shooting attack this week, were killed in a shoot out in the heart of the city of Nablus.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said two men were killed by Israeli fire, identifying them as Khayri Mohammed Sari Shaheen, 34, and Hamza Moayed Mohammed Maqbool, 32.

The deaths are part of a year-long spiral violence that shows no signs of abating, despite the fierce Israeli operation this week in the Jenin refugee camp. They follow a shooting on Thursday near an Israeli West Bank settlement that killed an Israeli soldier.

Israel has been staging raids in the West Bank for 16 months, in response to a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis last spring.

Over 140 Palestinians have been killed this year in the West Bank, and Palestinian attacks targeting Israelis have killed at least 25 people, including a shooting last month that killed four settlers.

Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians seek those territories for their hoped-for independent state.

