Nation & World News

Israeli forces appear to withdraw from Jenin. But the operation may not be over

Israeli forces appear to have withdrawn from three refugee camps in the occupied West Bank, after a more than weeklong military operation that has left dozens dead and a trail of destruction
By JALAL BWAITEL and DAVID RISING – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — Israeli forces appeared to have withdrawn from three refugee camps in the occupied West Bank by Friday morning, after a more than weeklong military operation that left dozens dead and a trail of destruction.

Overnight, Israeli armored personnel carriers were seen leaving the Jenin refugee camp from a checkpoint set up on one of the main roads. An Associated Press reporter inside the camp saw no evidence of any remaining troops inside as dawn broke Friday.

After days largely trapped in their homes, residents of the Jenin camp emerged to take stock of the damage from what officials said was the most destructive assault in years. Twisted rebar protruded from the concrete of collapsed buildings. Walls still standing were pockmarked by bullets and shrapnel.

During the operation, Israeli military officials said they were targeting militants in Jenin, Tulkarem and the Al-Faraa refugee camps in an attempt to curb recent attacks against Israeli civilians. They say such attacks have become more sophisticated and deadly since Israel launched its campaign in Gaza in response to Hamas' attack on Israel nearly 11 months ago.

Troops were pulled out of the Tulkarem camp by Friday morning and had left Al-Faraa earlier, but in a statement the Israeli military suggested that the operation wasn't yet over.

“Israeli security forces are continuing to act in order to achieve the objectives of the counterterrorism operation,” the military said in a statement.

Hundreds of Israeli troops have been involved for more than a week in what has been their deadliest operation in the occupied West Bank since the Israel-Hamas war began, employing what the United Nations called "lethal war-like tactics."

The main focus has been the Jenin refugee camp, a densely built district home to around 20,000 Palestinians where armed groups – including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, but also other factions advocating “resistance” to Israel’s occupation – have a powerful presence.

Fighting in Jenin accounts for 21 of 39 Palestinians who local health officials say have been killed during the Israeli push in the West Bank. The military says most have been militants.

The fighting has had a devastating effect on Palestinian civilians living in Jenin.

Water and electric services have been cut, families have been confined to their homes and ambulances evacuating the wounded have been stopped on their way to nearby hospitals, as Israeli soldiers search for militants. Israeli military bulldozers ripped up roads.

Jenin’s governor, Kamal Abu al-Rub, said that the damage to infrastructure was extensive.

“We had numerous invasions in the past, but this invasion is the most destructive,” he said. He said that ambulances came under fire during the assault, with one doctor wounded. The economy in the camp, where unemployment already ran at 21%, had been further wrecked, he said.

An Israeli military official speaking to the AP acknowledged the infrastructure destruction, but said it was because of militants’ strategy of planting explosives in civilian areas. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with military regulations.

Tulkarem camp saw similar damage. In the quiet morning on Friday, resident Ziad Abu Tahoun looked with dismay at the torn-up streets and crumbled buildings.

“Look at the condition of the camp, the camp is in a deplorable state,” he said. “They’ve set us back 60 years.”

In southern Gaza, health workers resumed vaccinating children against polio, continuing the second phase of a large-scale immunization campaign.

Children lined up early in the morning outside a United Nations health center in Khan Younis to receive the vaccine, which was being administered by local health care crews in coordination with UNICEF and the World Health Organization.

The first phase started Sunday in hospitals and medical locations in the central Gaza Strip. The final phase was to focus on the north, finishing Sept. 9.

The operation was undertaken as an urgent measure to prevent a large-scale polio outbreak after health officials confirmed the first reported polio case in 25 years, in a 10-month-old boy who is now paralyzed in the leg.

WHO reached an agreement with Israel for limited pauses in the fighting to allow for the vaccination campaign to take place. In all, WHO hopes to be able to vaccinate 640,000 Palestinian children in Gaza against polio.

The war in Gaza began when Hamas and other militants staged a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, killing around 1,200 people, primarily civilians. Hamas is believed to still be holding more than 100 hostages. Israeli authorities estimate about a third are dead.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza, which doesn't distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count. The ministry reports that more than 94,000 more have been wounded since the start of the war.

Israel has been under increasing pressure from the United States and other allies to reach a cease-fire deal in Gaza, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists on a demand that has emerged as a major sticking point in talks — continued Israeli control of the Philadelphi corridor, a narrow band along Gaza's border with Egypt where Israel contends Hamas smuggles weapons into Gaza. Egypt and Hamas deny it.

Hamas has accused Israel of dragging out months of negotiations by issuing new demands, including for lasting Israeli control over both the Philadelphi corridor and a second corridor running across Gaza.

Hamas has offered to release all hostages in return for an end to the war, the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces and the release of a large number of Palestinian prisoners, including high-profile militants — broadly the terms called for under an outline for a deal put forward by U.S. President Joe Biden in July.

___

David Rising reported from Bangkok. Julia Frankel contributed to this story from Jerusalem.

Mourners watch the funeral of Palestinian men who were killed during an Israeli military operation, from a building damaged with bullet holes, in Jenin, West Bank, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mourners carry the bodies of Palestinian men who were killed during an Israeli military operation, some draped in the Palestinian and the Islamic Jihad militant group flags, during their funeral in Jenin, West Bank, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mourners, some armed, carry the bodies of Palestinian men who were killed during an Israeli military operation, draped in the Islamic Jihad militant group flags, during their funeral in Jenin, West Bank, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A masked gunman fires in the air during the funeral of Palestinian men who were killed in an Israeli military operation, in Jenin, West Bank, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Palestinians walk past a damaged building following an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Palestinians walk on a damaged road following an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man holds flags next to mock coffins covered in Israeli flags representing the 27 hostages whose bodies have been recovered from Gaza, during a rally demanding a cease-fire deal and the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Tel Aviv, Israel. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Demonstrators light flares as police on horses block their way during a protest demanding a cease-fire deal and the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Tel Aviv, Israel. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Demonstrators marks their hands on a window of a bus stop with photos of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a protest demanding a cease-fire deal and the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Tel Aviv, Israel. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mourners carry the bodies of Palestinian men who were killed during an Israeli military operation, some draped in the Palestinian flags and the Islamic Jihad militant group, during their funeral in Jenin, West Bank, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mourners carry the bodies of Palestinian men who were killed during an Israeli military operation, some draped in the Palestinian and the Islamic Jihad militant group flags, during their funeral in Jenin, West Bank, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What to know about Israel’s major weeklong raid in the West Bank city of Jenin
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Israel-Hamas war latest: Jenin refugee camp is left to deal with the aftermath of an...2h ago
Placeholder Image

Israeli strike kills 4 Palestinians in an aid convoy to a Gaza hospital. Israel says they...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Could mass protests in Israel over the hostages persuade Netanyahu to agree to a...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump plans New York press conference after hearing appeal arguments in sexual abuse case7m ago
In Ukraine, a city grieves for a family killed in a deadly Russia missile attack9m ago
Election 2024 Latest: Trump heads to North Carolina, Harris campaign says it raised $361M11m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years
Georgia state trooper’s ‘deadly’ maneuver prompts excessive force lawsuit
Atlanta TikTok star Reesa Teesa is heading to TV with new show