Israeli court acquits border police officer charged with killing autistic Palestinian man

By JULIA FRANKEL – Associated Press
1 hour ago
JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli court on Thursday acquitted a border police officer who was charged with reckless manslaughter in the deadly shooting of an autistic Palestinian man in Jerusalem’s Old City three years ago.

The Jerusalem district court ruled that the officer was acting in self defense when he shot and killed 32-year old Eyad Hallaq. The case has drawn comparisons to the police killing of George Floyd in the United States. The court described the incident as a tragic mistake, noting that the officer made a split-second decision in dangerous situation.

Taking risks, the court said, “is an integral part of military activity.”

Palestinians and human rights groups have long accused Israel of whitewashing the crimes of its security forces.

Hallaq, 32, was fatally shot just inside the Old City’s Lion’s Gate on May 30, 2020, as he was on his way to the special-needs institution that he attended.

His family has criticized Israel’s investigation into the killing and had called for tougher charges.

