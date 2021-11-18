Israeli couple is home after weeklong detention in Turkey

Anadolu Agency said a Turkish national was also arrested. Police detained the three individuals after a tip-off from an employee working in a radio and television tower on the Asian side of Istanbul.

The employee claimed the couple had been taking photographs of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s nearby home from the tower’s restaurant.

They were formally arrested and awaiting trial for “political and military espionage” by an Istanbul court.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid denied after the detention that the couple worked for an Israeli agency.

Once robust regional allies, relations between Israel and Turkey have been at a nadir during Erdogan's rule, during which the Turkish leader has been an outspoken critic of Israel's policies toward the Palestinians. The couple's arrest threatened to further weaken the relationship, but Israeli officials said the incident showed that the countries' diplomatic channels remained intact.

Associated Press writer Suzan Fraser in Ankara contributed.

