ajc logo
X

Israeli army kills Palestinian militant, teen in West Bank

National & World News
1 hour ago
Palestinians say Israeli forces killed a militant and a teenage boy during clashes that erupted when troops entered a Palestinian town in the occupied West Bank

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Israeli forces killed a militant and a teenage boy during clashes that erupted early Monday when troops entered a Palestinian town in the occupied West Bank, Palestinians said.

Director of Ibn Sina Hospital in the northern city of Jenin, Samer Attiyeh, identified the two as Samer Houshiyeh, 21, who was shot with several gunshots in the chest, and Fouad Abed, 17, a civilian.

In a statement, al-Aqsa Brigades, a militant group linked with President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party, said Houshiyeh was a member. The brigades published an earlier photo in which Houshiyeh posed with rifles. Video on social media showed his body wrapped with the armed group’s flag as his mother and other mourners bid farewell.

The clashes erupted in Kafr Dan near Jenin. The Israeli military said it entered the town late Sunday to demolish the houses of two Palestinian gunmen who killed an Israeli soldier during a firefight in September.

The year 2022 was the deadliest in the West Bank and east Jerusalem since 2006. The Israeli military has conducted near-daily raids into Palestinian cities and towns, killing more than 150 Palestinians. The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.

Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war and the Palestinians seek those territories for a future state.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Bob Andres

Newly elected Georgia House member facing drug charges withdraws from office19h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons used Isaiah Oliver in new role at safety Sunday against the Cardinals
3h ago

New year means new laws on Georgia’s books
16h ago

Credit: NETFLIX/LIFET

TV best bets with Christian Bale, Reba McEntire, R. Kelly, Bernie Madoff, ‘Will Trent’
9h ago

Credit: NETFLIX/LIFET

TV best bets with Christian Bale, Reba McEntire, R. Kelly, Bernie Madoff, ‘Will Trent’
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia vs. TCU will rearrange first week of state Legislature
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: Mark Baker

Fritz blasts past Zverev as USA leads Germany at United Cup
26m ago
49ers edge Raiders 37-34 in OT for 9th consecutive win
55m ago
Evacuation warnings amid flooding after California storm
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

Where to find AJC pages and collectibles from the UGA game
17h ago
Revisit: Live Updates from the Peach Bowl
Today's college bowl games
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top