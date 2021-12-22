Israeli archaeologists find treasures in ancient shipwrecks

The finds made near the ancient city of Caesarea were dated to the Roman and Mamluk periods, around 1,700 and 600 years ago, archaeologists said. They include hundreds of Roman silver and bronze coins dating to the mid-third century, as well as more than 500 silver coins from the Middle Ages found amid the sediment.

They were found during an underwater survey conducted by the IAA's Marine Archaeology Unit in the past two months, said Jacob Sharvit, head of the unit.