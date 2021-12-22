Israeli archaeologists find treasures in ancient shipwrecks

Robert Cole, head of the authority's coin department, called the item “exceptional.”
“On the gemstone is engraved an image of the ‘Good Shepherd,’ which is really one of the earliest symbols of Christianity,” he said.
Sharvit said that the Roman ship is believed to have originally hailed from Italy, based on the style of some of the artifacts. He said it remained unclear whether any remnants of the wooden ships remained intact beneath the sands.
A Roman gold ring, its green gemstone carved with the figure of a shepherd carrying a sheep on his shoulders is on display after it was found near the ancient city of Caesarea, dated to the Roman and Mamluk periods, around 1,700 and 600 years ago, in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. The Israel Antiquities Authority says it discovered the remnants of two shipwrecks off the Mediterranean coast replete with a sunken trove of hundreds of silver and bronze coins and Roman and medieval artifacts. "The image, of the 'Good Shepherd', is one of the earliest and oldest images used in Christianity for symbolizing Jesus," the IAA said in its announcement, speculating that the owner may have been an early Christian. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Jacob Sharvit, director of the Marine Archaeology Unit of the Israel Antiquities Authority holds the finds made near the ancient city of Caesarea, dated to the Roman and Mamluk periods, around 1,700 and 600 years ago, in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. The Israel Antiquities Authority says it discovered the remnants of two shipwrecks off the Mediterranean coast replete with a sunken trove of hundreds of silver and bronze coins and Roman and medieval artifacts. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Jacob Sharvit, director of the Marine Archaeology Unit of the Israel Antiquities Authority holds the finds made near the ancient city of Caesarea , dated to the Roman and Mamluk periods, around 1,700 and 600 years ago, on display in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. The Israel Antiquities Authority says it discovered the remnants of two shipwrecks off the Mediterranean coast replete with a sunken trove of hundreds of silver and bronze coins and Roman and medieval artifacts. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Jacob Sharvit, director of the Marine Archaeology Unit of the Israel Antiquities Authority holds the finds made near the ancient city of Caesarea , dated to the Roman and Mamluk periods, around 1,700 and 600 years ago, on display in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. The Israel Antiquities Authority says it discovered the remnants of two shipwrecks off the Mediterranean coast replete with a sunken trove of hundreds of silver and bronze coins and Roman and medieval artifacts. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
