Israel watchdog criticizes Netanyahu's handling of pandemic

Bennett’s government, made up of a wide spectrum of parties united in their opposition to Netanyahu, took office on June 13.

State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman's report did not examine the actions of the new government, but he said its lessons should be learned.

“This criticism is more relevant than ever and raised significant shortcomings,” wrote Englman, a Netanyahu appointee. “We are currently in a fourth wave and there is importance in fixing shortcomings immediately.”

Israel broke its single-day high of new coronavirus infections Tuesday — nearly 11,000, according to Health Ministry figures — despite its world-leading vaccination drive earlier this year.

Israel has recorded 7,043 deaths from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. Nearly 60% of its population of 9.3 million has received two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, and the country has already distributed more than 2 million booster shots over the past month.

The report also found major faults in the government’s policies concerning arrivals at Israel’s main international airport. It said that sending 96% of people entering the country into home quarantine was highly ineffective at halting the arrival of new infections due to poor enforcement and a lack of adherence to the rules.

