Israel strikes Syria, killing 3 troops, after finding bombs

The Israeli military said the anti-personnel mines had been placed near one of its positions in the Golan Heights by a "Syrian squad led by Iranian forces." It said a similar incident happened in the same area in August, which also prompted retaliatory strikes on Syria.

Israel said the latest strikes targeted sites belonging to Iran's elite Quds Force and the Syrian military, including “storage facilities, headquarters and military compounds,” as well as Syrian anti-aircraft missile batteries.

“It is apparent that the message that we wanted to convey last time wasn’t clear enough, not to the Iranians and not to the Syrian regime,” Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, an Israeli military spokesman, said. “We hope now that the message is clear.”

Conricus said the strikes targeted the Iranian military headquarters in Syria at the Damascus airport, a secret facility that hosts visiting Iranian military officers and the Syrian army’s 7th Division, which oversees the Syrian side of the Golan Heights. He added that Iran’s Quds Force is embedded with the 7th Division.

Syrian state media quoted an unnamed military official as saying the strikes killed three soldiers, wounded a fourth and caused material damage. The report added that Syrian air defenses shot down some of the Israeli missiles before they hit their targets.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strikes hit an air defense center, posts and ammunition warehouses for Iran-allied militias in and around the Damascus airport, as well as other targets to the south of the capital.

The Observatory said a total of 10 people were killed, including at least five Iranians believed to be affiliated with the Quds Force.

Israel views Iran as its greatest threat and says it will not tolerate the establishment of a permanent Iranian military presence in Syria, especially near its borders. Iran is a key ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad in the country's civil war and has dispatched military advisers and allied militias to aid his forces.

Israel seized the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 war and later annexed it in a move that is not internationally recognized.

On Oct. 21, Syrian state media reported a suspected Israeli rocket attack in the southern Quneitra province. The Observatory said three people were killed in the strike that targeted a school used by the Lebanese Hezbollah militant group and Iranian groups. There was no comment from Israel.

Associated Press writers Sarah El Deeb and Bassem Mroue in Beirut contributed to this report.