Breaking: Young Thug, others will remain in jail for now, new judge rules
Nation & World News

Israel says it has struck Beirut, targeting the commander accused in deaths of 12 youth in Golan

The Israeli military says it has carried out a strike on Beirut targeting the militant commander who is accusd of being behind the deaths of 12 children and teens in a rocket attack on the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights over the weekend
A general view shows a damaged building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. An Israeli airstrike hit Hezbollah's stronghold south of Beirut Tuesday evening causing damage, a Hezbollah official and the group's TV station said. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A general view shows a damaged building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. An Israeli airstrike hit Hezbollah's stronghold south of Beirut Tuesday evening causing damage, a Hezbollah official and the group's TV station said. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
By BASSEM MROUE and TIA GOLDENBERG – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

BEIRUT (AP) — Israel's military said Tuesday it carried out a strike on Beirut targeting the militant commander allegedly behind the deaths of 12 children and teens in a rocket attack on the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights over the weekend.

Israel has blamed the rocket attack in the town of Majdal Shams on the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which has denied any role in the Saturday attack. "Hezbollah crossed a red line," Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant posted on the platform X shortly after Tuesday's strike.

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not immediately release a statement, but minutes after the strike sent a photo of the prime minister with his national security advisor and other officials.

A Hezbollah official and the group’s TV station said that an Israeli airstrike hit Hezbollah’s stronghold south of Beirut on Tuesday evening, causing damage.

The airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburb of Haret Hreik damaged several buildings but it was not immediately clear if any Hezbollah official was hit, the Hezbollah official said on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The strike hit an apartment building next to a hospital, collapsing half of the targeted building. The hospital sustained minor damages, while the surrounding streets were littered with debris and broken glass. Paramedics could be seen carrying several injured people out of the damaged buildings. It was not immediately clear if anyone had been killed.

A resident of the suburb who was home, about 200 meters away, when the attack happened said that the dust from the explosion “covered everything," and that the glass in his son’s apartment was broken.

“Then people went down on the streets," he said. “Everyone has family. They went to check on them. It was a lot of destruction.”

He spoke on condition of anonymity out of concerns about his security at a tense moment.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that the airstrike in the southern Beirut suburb was carried out with a drone that launched three rockets.

The last time Israel targeted Beirut was in January, when an airstrike killed a top Hamas official, Saleh Arouri. That strike was the first time Israel had hit Beirut since the 34-day war between Israel and Hezbollah in the summer of 2006.

——-

Goldenberg reported from Tel Aviv, Israel. Hussein Malla and Sarah El Deeb in Beirut contributed reporting.

People inspect damaged cars in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. An Israeli airstrike hit Hezbollah's stronghold south of Beirut Tuesday evening causing damage, a Hezbollah official and the group's TV station said. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People inspect damaged cars in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. An Israeli airstrike hit Hezbollah's stronghold south of Beirut Tuesday evening causing damage, a Hezbollah official and the group's TV station said. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People inspect damaged cars in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. An Israeli airstrike hit Hezbollah's stronghold south of Beirut Tuesday evening causing damage, a Hezbollah official and the group's TV station said. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People walk near the building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. An Israeli airstrike hit Hezbollah's stronghold south of Beirut Tuesday evening causing damage, a Hezbollah official and the group's TV station said. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man inspects a destroyed building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. An Israeli airstrike hit Hezbollah's stronghold south of Beirut Tuesday evening causing damage, a Hezbollah official and the group's TV station said. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man inspects a destroyed building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. An Israeli airstrike hit Hezbollah's stronghold south of Beirut Tuesday evening causing damage, a Hezbollah official and the group's TV station said. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A cratered field, a mangled fence. Clues emerge from strike that killed 12 children in...1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Strike in Israeli-controlled Golan Heights kills at least 12 and threatens to spark a...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Israel-Hamas war latest: Netanyahu addresses Congress and vows to achieve 'total victory'
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Israel-Hamas war latest: Netanyahu meets with Biden as cease-fire talks face delays
The Latest
Mother bear accused of attacking hiker is killed in Italy. Animal rights activists worry...3m ago
French police investigating abuse targeting Olympic opening ceremony DJ over 'Last...3m ago
Illinois sheriff, whose deputy killed Sonya Massey apologizes: 'I offer up no excuses'6m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Emory researcher sees promise in new treatment for common skin cancer
Updated: Outpouring of grief for Nelons from gospel music community, church members1h ago
Infant mortality rate up in Georgia as health officials try new approaches