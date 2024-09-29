Israel says it has killed another high-ranking Hezbollah official in an airstrike

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said Sunday that it has killed another high-ranking Hezbollah official in an airstrike.

The military said Nabil Kaouk, the deputy head of Hezbollah's Central Council, was killed in an airstrike on Saturday. There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah.

Several senior Hezbollah commanders have been killed in Israeli strikes in recent weeks, including the group's overall leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in Beirut on Friday.