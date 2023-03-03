X
Dark Mode Toggle

Israel says inscription in Persian pottery shard inauthentic

National & World News
26 minutes ago
Israel has acknowledged that an inscription in clay found in the country’s south bearing the name of Darius the Great, ruler of the ancient Persian Empire, was not authentic

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel acknowledged on Friday that an inscription in clay found in the country's south bearing the name of Darius the Great, ruler of the ancient Persian Empire, was not authentic.

The shard of pottery in question was discovered by a passerby last December and caused a sensation as the first mention of sixth century B.C. empire builder to appear in Israel.

After the news broke earlier this week, an expert in ancient Aramaic inscriptions approached the Israel Antiquities Authority to explain that she herself had actually etched those words onto the ancient fragment.

The unnamed expert, part of a foreign expedition last summer to the Tel Lachish archaeological site, told officials that she had scratched the words into pottery as a demonstration while explaining to students how artifacts were historically inscribed.

She said that she then left the altered piece at the site where a Canaanite city once stood, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Jerusalem, the Antiquities Authority said.

Authorities said they determined the misidentification of the artifact had come about “unintentionally and without malice" but described the expert's decision to leave behind the newly inscribed shard as “careless.” The piece of pottery was examined in labs and found to be ancient, creating confusion.

Gideon Avni, the chief scientist of the Antiquities Authority, said it “takes full responsibility for the unfortunate event."

“In terms of ethical and scientific practices, we see this as a very severe occurrence,” he said, noting that such cases remain extremely rare.

The authority said it will conduct a review of all procedures and policies at foreign expeditions nationwide. It was not immediately clear if any action would be taken against the unnamed expert behind the inscription.

Editors' Picks

Maternal deaths in Ga. often preventable, point to broad problems3h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia’s Kirby Smart failing at big part of his job
18h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Redistricting left Georgia voters with few competitive races
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Behind the scenes of the ‘Buckhead City’ defeat
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Behind the scenes of the ‘Buckhead City’ defeat
3h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Falling concrete forces cancellation of events in Stegeman Coliseum in Athens
10h ago
The Latest
Alex Murdaugh faces 30 years to life for murder of wife, son
6m ago
Maine lobstermen have slower year amid industry challenges
11m ago
UK couple to remain jailed after baby's remains found in bag
11m ago
Featured

Itchin’ mad about the early pollen in Atlanta? Blame the warm weather
22h ago
The Jolt: Busy, long day at the Georgia Legislature. Some bills to watch
Atlanta neighbors want to reclaim and revitalize the Joyland neighborhood
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top