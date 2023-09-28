Israel reopens Gaza crossing for Palestinian laborers after sealing it over rising tensions

Israel has reopened a main crossing with the Gaza Strip, allowing thousands of Palestinian laborers to enter the country for the first time since it was sealed last week

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ISSAM ADWAN – Associated Press
Updated 12 minutes ago
X

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel reopened a main crossing with the Gaza Strip on Thursday, allowing thousands of Palestinian laborers to enter the country for the first time since it was sealed last week.

The crossing reopens after weeks of violent protests along Gaza's frontier with Israel, where demonstrators have thrown explosives and rocks and launched incendiary balloons that sparked fires. The protests have driven up tensions, prompting Israel to launch airstrikes targeting military posts belonging to the militant group Hamas that rules Gaza.

COGAT the Israeli defense body that deals with Palestinian civilian affairs, said late Wednesday that the crossing would reopen and that measures could continue if calm was maintained. Early Thursday, workers thronged the crossing before being let through, with some resting on patches of grass as they waited to cross.

The Erez crossing is the sole pedestrian passageway out of the coastal enclave into Israel for the roughly 18,000 Palestinians from Gaza who work in Israel. The jobs in Israel are in great demand, paying up to 10 times as much as similar jobs in Gaza. Unemployment in the territory, which has been under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since 2007, has hovered at close to 50%.

Israel says the blockade is needed to prevent Hamas from arming itself. But the closure has choked off Gaza's economy and made life increasingly difficult for the more than 2 million people who live there.

Israel has begun to grant work permits in recent years to help maintain calm in Gaza. But Israeli officials say the permits are contingent on a quiet security situation. Earlier this month, Israel briefly closed Gaza’s main cargo crossing after saying it had discovered explosives in an outgoing shipment of clothing.

It's not clear how long the Erez crossing will remain open. A weeklong Jewish holiday begins at sundown Friday and Israel typically closes crossings during holidays.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

40-70!! More history for Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. 5h ago

Credit: AP

AJC ON THE SCENE
In chaotic debate, GOP hopefuls take aim at Trump and each other
6h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Nathan Deal’s next chapter: Building on his late wife’s legacy of literacy
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

As student loan payments resume, Georgia borrowers reach for wallets
42m ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

As student loan payments resume, Georgia borrowers reach for wallets
42m ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Possible morning delays expected on I-285 after bridge crash
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Video appears to show American soldier who crossed into North Korea arriving back in the...
4m ago
Israel's High Court hears a challenge to a law that makes it harder to remove Netanyahu...
7m ago
An explosion following a lightning strike in the Uzbek capital kills 1 person and injures...
18m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Delta to adjust harsh SkyMiles policy changes for elite frequent fliers
14h ago
U.S. senators launch inquiry into poor conditions at subsidized apartments
19h ago
Tributes pour in for former President Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top