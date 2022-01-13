Israel probes death of elderly Palestinian who was detained

Jaljulia Mayor Fouad Qattum, citing witnesses, said the soldiers stopped Asaad's vehicle and removed him by force shortly before dawn. He said they took Asaad, bound and blindfolded, to an abandoned building nearby. Later, they detained a number of young men from the surrounding area in the same building.

Qattum said the other detainees did not know Asaad was there because it was dark and he didn't make a sound. They only found him later, after the army had withdrawn, lying on his stomach with his jacket draped over him. They administered first aid and called an ambulance, but the medics were unable to revive him. It's unclear when he died.