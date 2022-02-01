Israel police find indication of unlawful surveillance

The announcement came two weeks after an Israeli newspaper reported a string of instances of the police using the NSO Group's Pegasus software to surveil protesters, politicians and criminal suspects without authorization from a judge. The report caused outrage in Israel and prompted the attorney general and lawmakers to launch investigations.

Last month, police said a preliminary internal investigation had found no evidence of alleged misuse of the controversial spyware. But on Tuesday, the police said a secondary inspection “found additional evidence that changes certain aspects of the state of affairs.”