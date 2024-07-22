Breaking: Delta cancels hundreds of flights Monday as outage problems continue
Nation & World News

Israel orders evacuation of part of Gaza humanitarian zone as war's toll passes 39,000 Palestinians

The Israeli military has ordered the evacuation of part of a crowded area in Gaza it has designated a humanitarian zone
By WAFAA SHURAFA and MELANIE LIDMAN – Associated Press
Updated 56 minutes ago

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military ordered the evacuation Monday of part of a crowded area in the Gaza Strip it had designated a humanitarian zone, saying it is planning an operation against Hamas militants there.

Thousands of Palestinians, many carrying backpacks and accompanied by children, walked down dusty roads under the scorching sun, navigating dilapidated cars with belongings tied on top. Many Palestinians have been uprooted multiple times in search of safety during Israeli's air and ground campaign.

“We do not know where we are walking,” said Kholoud Al Dadas, as she clutched her children. “This is our seventh or eighth time we have been displaced. While we were sleeping in our homes, they started shooting at us, bombing from everywhere.” Moments later, she collapsed in exhaustion.

The Israeli military said it is planning to begin an operation against Hamas militants who have embedded themselves in the area and used it to launch rockets toward Israel. The area includes the eastern part of the Muwasi humanitarian zone in the southern Gaza Strip.

Earlier this month, Israel estimated at least 1.8 million Palestinians are now in the humanitarian zone it declared, covering about 14 kilometers (8.6 miles) along the Mediterranean. That's the bulk of Gaza's 2.3 million population.

Much of the area is blanketed with tent camps that lack sanitation and medical facilities and have limited access to aid, U.N. and humanitarian groups say. Families live amid mountains of trash and streams contaminated by sewage.

Gaza's Health Ministry said the toll from Israel's nine-month war against Hamas in Gaza has surpassed 39,000 Palestinians killed and 89,800 wounded. The ministry's count does not distinguish between combatants and civilians. The war began with an assault by Hamas militants on southern Israel on Oct. 7 that killed 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and took about 250 hostages. About 120 remain held, about a third of them believed to be dead, according to Israeli authorities.

Delicate negotiations continued for a cease-fire and hostage release, with U.S. and Israeli officials expressing hope that an agreement was closer than ever. A negotiating team will be sent to continue talks on Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said. Egypt, Qatar and the United States are pushing Israel and Hamas toward a phased cease-fire deal that would stop the fighting and free the hostages.

Netanyahu left Monday on a much-anticipated trip to the United States to meet with President Joe Biden, who on Sunday said he would not seek another term, and address Congress. Netanyahu said that regardless of who becomes the next U.S. president, “our enemies must know that Israel and the United States stand together tomorrow and always.” He said he will thank Biden for more than 40 years of friendship, while pushing him for more support on certain issues.

The Israeli military said it was continuing to operate in central and southern Gaza. At least 38 people were killed in the southern city of Khan Younis, according to hospital officials and a count of the bodies by an Associated Press journalist. One person was killed and three injured in a strike outside Al-Aqsa Hospital in the central town of Deir-Al-Balah, where many people have sheltered outside the facility

The Israeli military announced the deaths of two additional Israeli hostages, saying they believe Yagev Buchshtab, 35, and Alex Dancyg, 76, kidnapped on Oct. 7, were no longer alive, based on intelligence. Both were seen alive in Gaza by other hostages who had been released. Dancyg, a Holocaust educator, gave history lectures to hostages to pass the time, according to the Hostage and Missing Families Forum.

Netanyahu has vowed to wipe out Hamas' military and governing capabilities and secure the return of the remaining hostages. Families of hostages and thousands of other Israelis have held weekly demonstrations to urge the prime minister to reach a cease-fire deal that would bring their loved ones home.

Also Monday, Israeli police said a Canadian citizen was killed after threatening Israeli security forces with a knife near the Gaza border. The Israeli military said the man drove to the entrance of an Israeli town close to the border, left his vehicle and approached security forces with a knife. The forces opened fire and killed the man. There were no other injuries.

The attack took place at the entrance to the Israeli town of Netiv HaAsara, 300 meters (yards) north of the border. On Oct. 7, Netiv HaAsara was attacked and 20 residents were killed after gunmen passed over the concrete border wall using paragliders, according to Israeli military officials.

Israel has experienced a wave of stabbing attacks across the country during the war in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the United Nations accused Israel of targeting a U.N. humanitarian convoy in central Gaza. Philippe Lazzarini, the head of UNRWA, the main U.N. group supporting Palestinians in Gaza, said that on Sunday Israel shot at the convoy near an Israeli military checkpoint and five bullets pierced the clearly marked armored U.N. vehicle.

Lazzarini said the convoy's movement had been coordinated with Israeli forces. No one was injured, but Lazzarini condemned the military for targeting humanitarian workers. The Israeli military did not immediately comment.

___

Lidman reported from Tel Aviv, Israel.

___

Find more of AP's coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Smoke rises following Israeli bombardments in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Monday, July 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Palestinians displaced by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip flee from parts of Khan Younis following an evacuation order by the Israeli army to leave the eastern part of Gaza Strip's second largest city, Monday, July 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Hassan Nofal, right, who was displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, prepares lunch with his family at a makeshift tent camp in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, July 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Palestinians displaced by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip flee from parts of Khan Younis following an evacuation order by the Israeli army to leave the eastern part of Gaza Strip's second largest city, Monday, July 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Randa Baker, right, who was displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, prepares the Iftar meal with her mother on the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan at a makeshift tent camp in the Muwasi area, southern Gaza, March 11, 2024. The Israeli military ordered Monday, July 22, the evacuation of part of the area of the Gaza Strip, which they had designated a humanitarian zone. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - A view of the makeshift tent camp where Palestinians displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip are staying, in the Muwasi area, southern Gaza, Jan. 1, 2024. The Israeli military ordered Monday, July 22, the evacuation of part of the area of the Gaza Strip, which they had designated a humanitarian zone. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - A Palestinian man displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, walks at a makeshift tent camp in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, July 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Palestinians displaced by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip flee from parts of Khan Younis following an evacuation order by the Israeli army to leave the eastern part of Gaza Strip's second largest city, Monday, July 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Israeli Police and ZAKA emergency service work at the scene of an attempted stabbing attack at the entrance to Netiv Haasara, near the Gaza border in southern Israel, Monday, July 22, 2024. The Israeli military said that one person was killed after he attempted to stab Israeli security forces with a knife at the entrance to the Israeli town on Monday morning. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Israeli Police investigate an attempted stabbing attack at the entrance to Netiv Haasara, north of the Gaza border in southern Israel, Monday, July 22, 2024. The Israeli military said that one person was killed after he attempted to stab Israeli security forces with a knife on Monday morning. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Israeli first responders investigate an attempted stabbing attack at the entrance to Netiv Haasara, north of the Gaza border in southern Israel, Monday, July 22, 2024. The Israeli military said that one person was killed after he attempted to stab Israeli security forces with a knife at the entrance to an Israeli town along the Gaza border on Monday morning. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Israeli first responders stand around the body of a man shot and killed during an attempted stabbing attack at the entrance to Netiv Haasara, just north of the Gaza border in southern Israel, Monday, July 22, 2024. According to Israel's Army Radio, the attacker arrived at the security checkpoint by car and in English started accusing Israel of carrying out atrocities in Gaza, before reaching into his car and taking out a knife. Security forces shot and killed the man. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The body of a suspected attacker lies at the feet of Israeli Police and soldiers investigating an attempted stabbing attack at the entrance to Netiv Haasara, just north of the Gaza border in southern Israel, Monday, July 22, 2024. The Israeli military said that one person was killed after he attempted to stab Israeli security forces with a knife on Monday morning. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Personal items pulled from a car sit on a sidewalk at the scene of an attempted stabbing attack at the entrance to Netiv Haasara, near the Gaza border in southern Israel, Monday, July 22, 2024. The Israeli military said that one person was killed after he attempted to stab Israeli security forces with a knife at the entrance to the Israeli town on Monday morning. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

`I’m looking at being evicted’ because of Fulton housing failures26m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

New audit of 2024 Georgia election on hold amid company’s protest
17m ago

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Tyler Perry covering home repairs for elderly couple featured in AJC

Credit: Courtesy Eastern Companies

Memo to Atlanta office tenants: Why rent when you could buy?

Credit: Courtesy Eastern Companies

Memo to Atlanta office tenants: Why rent when you could buy?

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

Black churches are seeing the uncertainty of the Democratic Party dampen voter enthusiasm
The Latest
2024 Election Latest: Harris vows to ‘earn and win’ party nomination after Biden drops...
7m ago
Assailant kills 6 people and wounds 6 others at a care home in central Croatia, officials...
19m ago
Democrats promise an 'orderly process' to replace Biden. Harris is favored, but questions...
28m ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

No need to leave the city: play tourist in Atlanta
Atlantan and UGA grad, NBC Olympic host Maria Taylor’s career soars
Sign up for the Politically Georgia newsletter: Follow latest election updates