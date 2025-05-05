Nation & World News
Israel launches airstrikes on Yemen a day after Houthi rebels strike Israeli airport

Israel’s military says it has carried out airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen’s Red Sea city of Hodeida, a day after the Iranian-backed rebels launched a missile that hit Israel’s main airport
Israeli security forces inspect the site where the Israeli military said a projectile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels landed in the area of Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Israeli security forces inspect the site where the Israeli military said a projectile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels landed in the area of Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
18 minutes ago

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military said Monday that it carried out airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen's Red Sea city of Hodeida, a day after the Iranian-backed rebels launched a missile that hit Israel’s main airport.

The rebels’ media office said the United States and Israel launched at least six strikes Monday afternoon that hit the crucial Hodeida port. Other strikes hit a cement factory in the Bajil district in Hodeida province, the rebels said.

On Sunday, a missile launched by Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen briefly halted flights and commuter traffic at Israel’s main international airport. Four people were lightly injured. It was the first time a missile struck the grounds of Israel’s airport since the start of the war.

While air traffic resumed after an hour, the attack could lead to cancellations of many airlines, which had recently resumed flights to Israel.

The attack on Ben-Gurion International Airport came hours before Israeli Cabinet ministers voted to expand the war in Gaza, including to seize the Gaza Strip and to stay in the Palestinian territory for an unspecified amount of time.

A Yemeni gunman walks past paintings depicting rockets and scenes in solidarity with Gaza, displayed on a roadside fence in Sanaa, Yemen, Monday, May 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Israeli security forces inspect the site where the Israeli military said a projectile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels landed in the area of Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A Georgia native was caught up in Florida’s immigration crackdown. His family is still feeling the consequences.