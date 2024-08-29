Israel kills a top militant in its deadliest West Bank raids since the Gaza war began

Breaking: Georgia voters will choose from six presidential candidates in November
The Israeli military says it has killed five more militants, including a local commander, in the occupied West Bank
By MAJDI MOHAMMED and MELANIE LIDMAN – Associated Press
Updated 39 minutes ago

TULKAREM, West Bank (AP) — The Israeli military said it killed five more West Bank militants, including a local commander, as it pressed ahead Thursday with its deadliest operation in the occupied territory since the start of the war in Gaza.

Israel says the raids across the northern West Bank — which have killed a total of 16 people, nearly all militants, since late Tuesday — are aimed at preventing attacks. The Palestinians see them as a widening of the war in Gaza and an effort to perpetuate Israel's decades-long military rule over the territory.

The raids drew alarm from the United Nations and neighboring Jordan, as well as from British and French leaders, who stressed the urgency of cease-fire in Gaza after nearly 11 months of fighting between Israel and Hamas.

Medics at al-Awda Hospital in central Gaza said Thursday eight Palestinians were killed and 20 wounded from Israeli strikes on the crowded Nuseirat refugee camp.

Beginning Sunday, Israel will pause some military operations in Gaza to allow health workers to begin administering polio vaccines to some 650,000 Palestinian children, the U.N. World Health Organization said Thursday. A case was discovered earlier this month for the first time in 25 years.

In the West Bank, the Islamic Jihad militant group confirmed that Mohammed Jaber, known as Abu Shujaa, was killed during a raid in the city of Tulkarem. He became a hero for many Palestinians earlier in the year when he was reported killed in an Israeli operation, only to make a surprise appearance at the funeral of other militants, where he was hoisted onto the shoulders of a cheering crowd.

Israel said he was killed Thursday along with four other militants in a shootout after the five had hidden inside a mosque. It said Abu Shujaa was linked to numerous attacks on Israelis, including a deadly shooting in June, and was planning more.

Israel's search-and-arrest raids continued for hours Thursday, including the city of Jenin.

Firefights also erupted in Fara’a, a Palestinian urban refugee camp in the foothills of the Jordan Valley, where the Israeli army said it struck and killed a group of militants traveling in a car. Their militant affiliations were not immediately clear.

The army also said it uncovered caches of weapons, explosive devices and other military equipment inside a mosque in Fara’a and arrested another militant in Tulkarem, where a member of Israel’s paramilitary Border Police was lightly wounded.

Israel's latest operation in the West Bank began late Tuesday in several locations, and Hamas confirmed 10 of its fighters were killed. The Palestinian Health Ministry reported an 11th death on Wednesday, without saying whether he was a fighter or a civilian.

The U.N. secretary-general, António Guterres, called for an immediate halt to the raids, asking Israel's government to comply with its obligations under international law and to take measures to protect civilians.

“These dangerous developments are fueling an already explosive situation in the occupied West Bank and further undermining the Palestinian Authority,” he said in a statement from his spokesman Stéphane Dujarric.

The overall toll of 16 killed in less than two days makes it the deadliest Israeli operation in the West Bank since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack into Israel that ignited the war.

The Palestinian Health Ministry says over 650 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the start of the war. Most appear to have been militants killed in gunbattles during Israeli operations like the one this week, but civilian bystanders and rock-throwing protesters have also been killed, and the territory saw a surge of Jewish settler violence.

Attacks against Israeli citizens have also risen since the start of the war.

Israel captured the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war, and the Palestinians want all three territories for their future state.

The 3 million Palestinians in the West Bank live under seemingly open-ended Israeli military rule, with the Western-backed Palestinian Authority administering towns and cities. Over 500,000 Israelis live in well over 100 settlements across the territory that most of the international community considers illegal.

The raids have focused on refugee camps that date back to the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation, in which around 700,000 Palestinians fled or were driven out of what is now Israel. Many of the camps are militant strongholds.

Hamas repeated its calls for Palestinians in the West Bank to rise up, calling the raids part of a larger plan to expand the war in Gaza. The militant group has urged security forces loyal to the Western-backed Palestinian Authority, which cooperate with Israel, to "join the sacred battle of our people."

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has also condemned the Israeli raids, but his forces were not expected to get involved.

The war in Gaza erupted when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel and rampaged through army bases and farming communities, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting around 250. The militants are still holding 108 hostages, around a third of whom are believed to be dead, after most of the rest were released during a November cease-fire.

Israel responded with an offensive that has killed over 40,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which does not say how many were militants. Around 90% of Gaza's population has been displaced, often multiple times, and Israeli bombardment and ground operations have caused vast destruction.

The United States, Qatar and Egypt have spent months trying to mediate a cease-fire that would see the remaining hostages released. But the talks have repeatedly bogged down as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed "total victory" over Hamas and the militant group has demanded a lasting cease-fire and a full withdrawal from the territory.

___

Lidman reported from Jerusalem. Associated Press writer Kareem Chehayeb in Beirut contributed.

___

Follow AP's war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Palestinians stand outside a heavily damaged mosque following an Israeli military operation in the West Bank refugee camp of Al-Faraa, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Palestinians stand outside a heavily damaged mosque following an Israeli military operation in the West Bank refugee camp of Al-Faraa, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Mourners take part in a funeral of four Palestinians who died during an Israeli military operation in the West Bank refugee camp of Al-Faraa, near Tubas, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Palestinians municipality workers check a damaged house following an Israeli military operation in the West Bank refugee camp of Al-Faraa, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Mourners pray as they attend the funeral of four Palestinians, wrapped in Palestinian flags, who died during an Israeli military operation in the West Bank refugee camp of Al-Faraa, near Tubas, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A man takes a picture of a wall displaying photos of Palestinians, who died during previous clashes, following an Israeli military operation in the West Bank refugee camp of Al-Faraa, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Palestinians stand outside a damaged mosque following an Israeli military operation in the West Bank refugee camp of Al-Faraa, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A photo of Agan Berger, who was kidnapped during Hamas militants attack on Oct. 7, hangs on a fence of the kibbutz Nirim as relatives and friends of the hostages held in the Gaza Strip take part in a protest calling for their release in southern Israel, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Members of Israeli forces patrol a street during a military operation in the West Bank refugee camp of Nur Shams, Tulkarem, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A woman sits next to a fence as relatives and friends of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group take part in a protest calling for their release in the kibbutz Nirim, southern Israel, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Mourners take part in a funeral of four Palestinians who died during an Israeli military operation in the West Bank refugee camp of Al-Faraa, near Tubas, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Relatives and friends of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group take part in a protest calling for their release as they walk on an area outside the kibbutz Nirim, southern Israel, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Relatives and friends of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group take part in a protest calling for their release in the kibbutz Nirim, southern Israel, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A man waves a Palestinian flag as an Israeli armoured vehicle moves on a street during a military operation in the West Bank refugee camp of Nur Shams, Tulkarem, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A bulldozer from the Israeli forces moves on a street during a military operation in the West Bank refugee camp of Nur Shams, Tulkarem, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Paramedics carry the body of Ayed Abu Al-Hija, 64, a Palestinian who died during a military operation in the West Bank refugee camp of Nur Shams, Tulkarem, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Members of Israeli forces prepare to enter in an armoured vehicle during a military operation in the West Bank refugee camp of Nur Shams, Tulkarem, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Members of Israeli forces prepare to enter in an armoured vehicle during a military operation in the West Bank refugee camp of Nur Shams, Tulkarem, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

