Israel indicts militant whose arrest fueled Gaza tensions

Israel says the group was planning a revenge attack from Gaza. In response to what it said was an imminent threat, Israel launched a wave of airstrikes in Gaza that killed a senior Islamic Jihad commander. The militants began launching hundreds of rockets at Israel hours later.

The flare-up left 49 Palestinians dead, including the militant group’s top two commanders and 10 other fighters, before the cease-fire took effect. Gazan militants fired some 1,100 rockets, but no one on the Israeli side was killed or seriously wounded.

It was the deadliest exchange of fire since last year’s war between Israel and Hamas, the militant group that has ruled Gaza for the last 15 years — and which did not take part in the latest fighting.

Despite the lopsided toll, Islamic Jihad has held rallies across Gaza in recent days, including on Thursday, on the main road of Gaza's Shijaiyah neighborhood. At a rally Wednesday in the southern town of Rafah, the militants displayed life-sized replicas of rockets.

Al-Saadi has spent a total of 15 years over several stints in Israeli jails for being an Islamic Jihad member. Israel killed two of his sons, who were also Islamic Jihad militants, in separate incidents in 2002, and destroyed his home during a fierce battle in Jenin that year.

Israeli forces have carried out regular operations into Jenin in recent months that the military says are aimed at dismantling militant networks in the wake of several deadly attacks inside Israel. The raids often ignite gunbattles with Palestinian militants.

Since seizing power in 2007, Hamas has fought four wars with Israel, often with support from Islamic Jihad fighters. In the past, Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza have challenged Hamas by firing rockets, often without claiming responsibility, to raise the group's profile.

Israel and Western countries consider both Hamas and Islamic Jihad to be terrorist groups because they have carried out scores of deadly attacks over the years targeting Israeli civilians. Many Palestinians view the militants as freedom fighters resisting Israel’s 55-year military occupation of lands the Palestinians want for their future state.

A masked member of the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad group, attends an anti-Israel rally called, 'the way to Jerusalem, the battle of the unity of areas,' on the main road of Shijaiyah neighborhood in Gaza City, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

Islamic Jihad supporters wave Palestinian flags and their black flags during an anti-Israel rally called, 'the way to Jerusalem, the battle of the unity of areas,' on the main road of the Shijaiyah neighborhood in Gaza City, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

Children hold photos of their relative, Salama Abed, who was killed during the last war on Gaza, during an anti-Israel rally called, 'the way to Jerusalem, the battle of the unity of areas,' on the main road of the Shijaiyah neighborhood in Gaza City, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Arabic reads, "I'm the son of the silencer and the keeper of the will, with your martyr you raised our heads." (AP Photo/Adel Hana)