Israel-Hamas war latest: Rights group says Israeli forces killed 7 sheltering in a Gaza City home

A Human Rights Watch report says Israeli soldiers killed at least seven people and severely wounded two, including a 5-year-old, when they attacked a home in Gaza City where a Palestinian family was sheltering from the Israel-Hamas war in December
A Palestinian walks on a smoke-filled street after an Israeli airstrike in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Credit: AP

A Palestinian walks on a smoke-filled street after an Israeli airstrike in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago

A new report from Human Rights Watch says Israeli soldiers killed at least seven people and severely wounded two, including a 5-year-old, when they attacked a home in Gaza City where a Palestinian family was sheltering from the Israel-Hamas war in December.

Gaza faces a severe humanitarian crisis with Israeli restrictions on aid and ongoing fighting limiting access to crucial medical, food and other supplies. The Health Ministry says the death toll in the territory is nearing 40,000.

Regional tensions have soared since Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed July 31 in Iran by a presumed Israeli strike. Retaliation has been expected. French President Emmanuel Macron beseeched Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in a phone call to do everything in his power to avoid a new military escalation that he said would do lasting damage to regional stability.

World leaders have been pushing for a cease-fire in Gaza, and United States President Joe Biden spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Tuesday about their hopes for a deal calming tensions in the Middle East. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his Cabinet over the weekend that Israel is already in a "multi-front war" with Iran and its proxies.

Here’s the latest:

Rights group says Israeli soldiers killed at least 7 people sheltering in a Gaza City home

JERUSALEM — Human Rights Watch says Israeli soldiers killed at least seven people and severely wounded two, including a 5-year-old, when they attacked a home in Gaza City where a Palestinian family was sheltering in December.

The New York-based rights group released a report Thursday based on interviews with two members of the al-Khalidi family who witnessed the attack, and video footage released by the Israeli military that placed forces in the vicinity of the home at the time.

The family members said there were no militants or weapons inside the house, and that the family had no connection to any armed group. They said the troops barged in without warning, hurling grenades and opening fire.

A pregnant woman was among those killed, and the 5-year-old is being treated for severe injuries in Qatar.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, and Human Rights Watch said the army had not responded to detailed questions sent in July.

Israel says it tries to avoid harming civilians as it seeks to destroy Hamas following the militant group's Oct. 7 attack into Israel, which triggered the ongoing war. But Israel's relentless aerial bombardment and ground operations have wiped out entire Palestinian families. The International Court of Justice is investigating allegations that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, something Israel has adamantly denied.

Saudi Arabia condemns the killing of Haniyeh in Iran as a ‘flagrant violation’ of international law

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia has condemned the targeted killing of a Hamas leader in Tehran as a “flagrant violation” of international law.

The statement issued early Thursday by Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed ElKhereiji came after the Saudi-based Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the largest bloc of Muslim countries, issued a similar statement following a high-level meeting the day before.

Iran has vowed to avenge the July 31 explosion that killed Ismail Haniyeh, which was widely blamed on Israel, raising fears of a regional war. Israel has not said whether it was involved.

ElKhereiji said the killing of Haniyeh was a “flagrant violation of the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and constitutes a threat to regional peace and security.”

The statement did not directly blame Israel but referred to Israeli attacks against Palestinians “inside and outside the Palestinian territories.”

An anti-racism protesters waves a Palestinian flag in Newcastle, England, Wednesday Aug. 7, 2024, as anti-immigration groups plan to demonstrate at dozens of locations throughout the country following a week of rioting fueled by misinformation over a stabbing attack against young girls. (PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Israeli soldiers gather at the gate to the Sde Teiman military base, as people protest in support of soldiers being questioned for detainee abuse, Monday, July 29, 2024. The Israeli military said Monday it was holding nine soldiers for questioning following allegations of "substantial abuse" of a detainee at a shadowy facility where Israel has held Palestinian prisoners throughout the war in Gaza. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: AP

In this photograph released by the U.S. Navy, an F/A-18 Super Hornet prepares to launch off the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt July 5, 2024, in the South China Sea. (Seaman Aaron Haro Gonzalez/U.S. Navy via AP)

Credit: AP

A Palestinian man carries an injured child after an Israeli airstrike in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Credit: AP

Mourners attend the funeral of Hezbollah commander Ali Jawad who was killed on Monday by an Israeli airstrike, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. Since early October, Hezbollah began attacking Israeli military posts along the border calling it a backup front for their Palestinian allies in the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Credit: AP

Tents are in disarray after an Israeli airstrike in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Credit: AP

AAfghan people attend a demonstration to condemn the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Tehran, and to show solidarity with Palestinian people living in Gaza, in Herat province, western Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Omid Haqjoo)

Credit: AP

Palestinians stand in rubble after an Israeli airstrike in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Credit: AP

