Israel confirms 7 cases of omicron, 27 others suspected

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett — in conjunction with Israel's Ministry of Health — drafted a set of new measures designed to fend off the spread of the omicron variant. These include fines of 2,500 shekels, or about $790, for returning Israeli travelers who fail to take a second PCR test, as well as an initiative to promote vaccination in schools and by local authorities.

Israel had announced it would use the country's controversial phone tracking technology to help trace possible cases of the new coronavirus variant. That plan was however halted on Thursday, following widespread criticism that it would violate individuals’ privacy rights.

Israel, a country of over 9 million people, has reported 8,199 deaths from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. Most of its population — over 6.3 million people — has received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and more than 4 million Israelis have received a booster.