Nation & World News

7 Palestinians killed in West Bank by an Israeli raid and airstrike in the Jenin area

Palestinian authorities say seven people have been killed during an Israeli military operation in the area of the West Bank city of Jenin
Updated 1 hour ago

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian authorities say seven people were killed Friday during an Israeli military operation in the area of the West Bank city of Jenin, where the Israeli military said it had been carrying out "counterterrorism activity" that included an airstrike.

The military said Israeli soldiers had “encircled a building where terrorists have barricaded themselves in” and the soldiers had exchanged fire with those inside, while an airstrike had “struck several armed terrorists” in the area.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said a total of seven people had been killed, but did not specify whether they died in the exchange of fire or the airstrike. The Islamic Jihad militant group named four of the dead as its members.

The clashes in Jenin, a known militant stronghold where the army frequently operates, came a day after an Israeli anti-settlement monitoring group said the government plans to build nearly 5,300 new homes in settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The construction plans revealed by the Peace Now group are part of the hard-line government’s efforts to beef up settlements as part of a strategy of cementing Israel’s control over the West Bank to prevent a future Palestinian state. The Palestinians seek the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza — areas captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war — for an independent state.

Violence has spiraled in the West Bank since the start of Israel's war in Gaza, sparked by the Oct. 7 raid into southern Israel by Hamas militants who killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took more than 200 others as hostages. The Palestinian Health Ministry says over 500 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank since the start of the war. Most have been killed during Israeli raids and violent protests. The dead also include bystanders and Palestinians killed in attacks by Jewish settlers.

In Gaza, the war has so far killed more than 38,000 Palestinians, Gaza’s Health Ministry says. The ministry does not differentiate between combatants and civilians in its count, but it includes thousands of women and children.

Cease-fire talks appeared to be reviving after stalling for weeks. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Thursday he was sending negotiators to resume the talks, a day after Hamas handed mediators its latest response to a U.S.-backed proposal for a deal.

The revival of negotiations appeared to mark another attempt by U.S., Qatari and Egyptian mediators to overcome the gap that has repeatedly thwarted a deal over the past months. Hamas wants an agreement that ensures Israeli troops fully leave Gaza and the war ends, while Netanyahu says the war cannot end before Hamas is eliminated.

Israeli negotiators are expected to arrive in Doha, Qatar’s capital, for the talks as early as Friday, with American, Egyptian and Qatari officials present.

Israeli military vehicles maneuver during an operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, Friday, July 5, 2024. The Israeli military said Friday it was conducting counterterrorism activity that included an airstrike in the area of the West Bank city of Jenin. Palestinian authorities said five people were killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Palestinian firefighters work in the rubble of a home destroyed in an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, Friday, July 5, 2024. The Israeli military said Friday it was conducting counterterrorism activity that included an airstrike in the area of the West Bank city of Jenin. Palestinian authorities said five people were killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Gunmen march in the funeral for three people killed in an Israeli military operation, in Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank city of Jenin, Friday, July 5, 2024. The Israeli military said Friday it was conducting counterterrorism activity that included an airstrike in the area of the West Bank city of Jenin. Palestinian authorities said five people were killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mourners carry the body of Ahmed Amouri, draped in Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group flags, during his funeral after he was killed in an Israeli military operation, in Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank city of Jenin, Friday, July 5, 2024. Palestinian authorities say seven people were killed Friday during an Israeli military operation in the area of the West Bank city of Jenin, where the Israeli military said it had been carrying out “counterterrorism activity” that included an airstrike. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Smoke rises during an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, Friday, July 5, 2024. The Israeli military said Friday it was conducting counterterrorism activity that included an airstrike in the area of the West Bank city of Jenin. Palestinian authorities said five people were killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Palestinian first responders work inside a home destroyed in an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, Friday, July 5, 2024. The Israeli military said Friday it was conducting counterterrorism activity that included an airstrike in the area of the West Bank city of Jenin. Palestinian authorities said five people were killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Palestinian first responder navigates the rubble of a home destroyed in an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, Friday, July 5, 2024. The Israeli military said Friday it was conducting counterterrorism activity that included an airstrike in the area of the West Bank city of Jenin. Palestinian authorities said five people were killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Palestinian first responders work in the rubble of a home destroyed in an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, Friday, July 5, 2024. The Israeli military said Friday it was conducting counterterrorism activity that included an airstrike in the area of the West Bank city of Jenin. Palestinian authorities said five people were killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mourners carry the bodies of Palestinian men draped in Fateh and Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group flags after they were killed in an Israeli military operation in Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank city of Jenin, Friday, July 5, 2024. Palestinian authorities say seven people were killed Friday during an Israeli military operation in the area of the West Bank city of Jenin, where the Israeli military said it had been carrying out “counterterrorism activity” that included an airstrike. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mourners pray at the funeral for three people, draped in Fatah and Islamic Jihad militant flags, killed in an Israeli military operation, in Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank city of Jenin, Friday, July 5, 2024. The Israeli military said Friday it was conducting counterterrorism activity that included an airstrike in the area of the West Bank city of Jenin. Palestinian authorities said five people were killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

GUEST COLUMN
George Stephanopoulos and Joe Biden will both be tested in Friday night interview

Credit: Courtesy Matthew Williams / Forth Atlanta

Forth hotel and social club opens along Beltline in Old Fourth Ward
21m ago

Credit: File photos

What happens to the Georgia election case if Trump wins the White House?
2h ago

Credit: JULIE YARBROUGH

Giving praise that Praise House has survived

Credit: JULIE YARBROUGH

Giving praise that Praise House has survived

Credit: McCracken Poston

OPINION
TORPY: ‘Zenith Man’ gets late-in-life hug from Ga. town that once feared him
The Latest

Credit: AP

Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz comes back to beat Frances Tiafoe in the...
5m ago
THE LATEST
Hamas says 'positive response' from mediators to its cease-fire amendments
15m ago
Judge says Nashville school shooter's writings can't be released as victims' families...
18m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Braves Dispatch: Where do the Braves stand? Let’s talk about it
Hot weather tools: How to check heat and humidity conditions for today
Check Times and Results on the AJC Peachtree Road Race Tracker