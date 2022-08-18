ajc logo
X

Israel closes Palestinian rights groups it labeled terrorist

National & World News
36 minutes ago
Israel has raided the offices of several Palestinian advocacy groups it had previously designated as terrorist organizations

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Israel raided the offices of several Palestinian advocacy groups it had previously designated as terrorist organizations, sealing entrance doors and leaving notices declaring them closed, the groups said Thursday.

Israel has claimed some of these groups had ties to the militant Palestinian Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a claim the groups denied.

Rights defenders have described Israel's moves against the groups as part of a decades-long crackdown on political activist in the occupied territories.

Most of the targeted organizations document alleged human rights violations by Israel as well as the Palestinian Authority, both of which routinely detain Palestinian activists.

Editors' Picks
The Braves are really, really good. Get used to it14h ago
Kemp accuses Fulton DA’s office of playing politics as he fights subpoena
11h ago
Florida cop dies after being shot by man who faced charges in Cobb, police say
6h ago
Chick-fil-A testing new bite-size breakfast item
8h ago
Chick-fil-A testing new bite-size breakfast item
8h ago
In metro Atlanta, days over 100 degrees to double by 2053, report says
9h ago
The Latest
Zelenskyy to host Lviv talks with UN chief, Turkish leader
8m ago
Climate Migration: Flooding forces Bangladesh family to flee
10m ago
US congressional delegation in Kenya amid election crisis
24m ago
Featured
First Lady Rosalynn Carter, though a constant presence at her husband side, has blazed her own trail through her advocacy for causes such as mental health, refugee welfare, immunizations, voting rights, caregivers and housing, to name just a few. Here are photos from an amazing life that has taken her from Plains, Ga., through the governor's mansion and White House, and around the world. This portrait was taken in the White House in 1979. (Karl H. Schumacher / White House Photographer)

Credit: Karl H. Schumacher

Rosalynn Carter, wife of Jimmy, turns 95 on Thursday
11h ago
Aunt Fanny’s Cabin restaurant demolished, taking an unwelcomed part of Smyrna history
19h ago
Man accused of shooting Florida cop had Georgia charges dropped in July
6h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top