Israel calls on Lebanese to leave homes where Hezbollah stores arms as warplanes launch new strikes

The Israeli military has called on people in Lebanon to immediately evacuate homes and other buildings where the Hezbollah militant group stores weapons
30 minutes ago

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military has called on people in Lebanon to immediately evacuate homes and other buildings where the Hezbollah militant group stores weapons.

The two sides exchanged heavy fire on Sunday, with Hezbollah firing over 100 rockets into a wider and deeper area of northern Israel than it has struck previously in months of low-level conflict.

Israel carried out dozens of airstrikes early Monday on southern Lebanon.

Residents of different villages in southern Lebanon posted photos on social media of their hometowns that were being struck. The state-run National News Agency also reported airstrikes on different areas.

The Israeli military’s Arab-language spokesperson said Israel’s air force was attacking Hezbollah targets in different parts of the country.

An Israeli airstrike on a Beirut suburb on Friday killed a top Hezbollah military commander and more than a dozen Hezbollah members, as well as dozens of civilians, including women and children.

Last week, thousands of communications devices, used mainly by Hezbollah members, exploded in different parts of Lebanon, killing 39 people and wounding nearly 3,000. Lebanon blamed Israel for the attacks, but Israel did not confirm or deny its responsibility.

