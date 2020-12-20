Israel begins virus inoculation drive as infections surge

With daily infection numbers trending upward and currently notching just under 3,000 a day, Israeli leaders are again debating whether to impose a third national lockdown since the pandemic began. Many restrictions remain in place from the country's second lockdown in the fall, with most hotels still shuttered and restaurants open only for delivery and take out. Unemployment remains in the double digits.

Israel has had mixed results in its fight against the virus. Netanyahu was lauded in the spring for sealing borders and locking down the country swiftly, a move that battered the economy but drove down infection rates.

But a hasty and erratic reopening sent confirmed cases soaring in late summer, leading to what at the time was one of the world’s worst outbreaks.

Israel has reported more than 368,000 confirmed cases and more than 3,000 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

A medical staff member receives a COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit

A medical staff member receives a COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit

A medical staff member receives a COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit

A medical staff receives a COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit

A medical staff member prepares a COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit