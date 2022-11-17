ajc logo
X

Israel and Jordan agree to team up to save Jordan River

National & World News
By ISABEL DEBRE, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Israel and Jordan have signed a declaration of intent at the U.N. climate conference to conserve and protect their shared Jordan River — a sacred waterway nearly running dry because of climate change, pollution and other threats

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel and Jordan signed a declaration of intent on Thursday at the U.N. climate conference to conserve and protect their shared Jordan River — a sacred waterway nearly running dry because of climate change, pollution and other threats.

The agreement, struck at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where world leaders are discussing how to mitigate the escalating impact from a changing climate, marks an important, albeit initial, step in cooperation.

Water cooperation was a key element of the 1994 peace treaty between the two countries but chilly relations over the past decades have complicated efforts to increase water supply to the Jordan River.

The plan announced Thursday is short on specifics. It says Israel and Jordan have promised to try to reduce river pollution by building up wastewater treatment facilities and upgrading sewer systems to prevent riverside cities from dumping raw sewage into the waters, according to a statement from the Israeli government.

The two countries also aim to promote sustainable agriculture, controlling runoff from farm fields and reducing the use of pesticides, it added, without elaborating on how.

“Cleaning up the pollutants and hazards, restoring water flow and strengthening the natural ecosystems will help us prepare and adapt to the climate crisis,” said Minister of Environmental Protection Tamar Zandberg.

Jordan's state-run Petra news agency said the plan will hopefully increase water supplies and create job opportunities “for those living on both sides of the Jordan River, including Palestinians."

The waterway separates Jordan to the east from the Israeli-occupied West Bank, seized by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war and sought by the Palestinians for their future independent state. The water basin is billed as the site where Jesus was baptized, drawing tourist revenue for both countries.

In recent years the once-rushing waters of the Jordan River have been reduced to a trickle as population growth and climate change take their toll.

Jordan reported on Thursday that the river's runoff has plummeted to a mere 7% of what it once was. Because its waters feed into the Dead Sea, the saltwater lake is now disappearing — its levels dropping by three feet per year.

Credit: Oded Balilty

Credit: Oded Balilty

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

David Ralston, speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, dies15h ago

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC via AP

The Jolt: Tributes pour in for late House Speaker David Ralston
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Warnock says Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks on his family

Credit: Family Photo

Nurse comforted DeKalb store manager fatally hit by car in parking lot
15h ago

Credit: Family Photo

Nurse comforted DeKalb store manager fatally hit by car in parking lot
15h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

New Warnock ad showcases his split-ticket voter runoff strategy
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Alastair Grant

UK push to restore finances means higher taxes, energy bills
3m ago
Deal allowing Ukrainian grain exports extended for 120 days
8m ago
Macy's heads into holidays strongly, boosts 2022 guidance
12m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Holidays and Saturday voting: What does Georgia election law say?
18h ago
OPINION: One last win for House Speaker David Ralston
OPINION: Richard Belcher, after a half century of hitting hard, signs off
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top