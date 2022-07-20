BreakingNews
Federal court says Georgia’s anti-abortion law can now be enforced
ajc logo
X

Israel acknowledges use of attack drones for 1st time

National & World News
36 minutes ago
The Israeli military has confirmed one of its worst-kept secrets, publicly acknowledging for the first time that it uses unmanned aerial vehicles to carry out attacks

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military on Wednesday confirmed one of its worst-kept secrets, publicly acknowledging for the first time that it uses unmanned aerial vehicles to carry out attacks.

Israel is a world leader in UAV technology. But until Wednesday, the military censor barred official confirmation of the use of attack drones.

In a statement, the censor’s office said that after a lengthy review, it had concluded that acknowledging the use of the weapons was not a security risk.

“There is no prohibition on publishing the use of attack drones as part of the Israeli military’s operational activity,” it said.

Israel has used drones to attack targets in Gaza for well over a decade, with human rights groups and international media reporting on the practice. Experts say the weapons can be identified based on the explosions, which are much smaller than airstrikes carried out by warplanes, and the buzzing sound of the unmanned aircraft flying overhead.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta fringe group linked to Fayetteville home at center of deadly shooting 1h ago
Federal court says Georgia’s anti-abortion law can now be enforced
1h ago
Fulton schools set process for addressing divisive concept complaints
4h ago
Where are the 43 apartment complexes identified as dangerous and unhealthy?
Where are the 43 apartment complexes identified as dangerous and unhealthy?
Sandy Springs police announce arrests in celebrity home invasions
4h ago
The Latest
Appeals court allows Georgia abortion law to take effect
6m ago
United Airlines 2Q profit of $329M misses Wall Street target
10m ago
Outcry after Uvalde pressures schools to keep kids safe
14m ago
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top