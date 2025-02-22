Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Isolated in 'harsh conditions:' Deportee from US details legal limbo in Panama camp near Darien Gap

A deportee from the United States detained in a camp in rural Panama, among a hundred who refused to return to their countries, has described waiting in limbo under “harsh conditions” and cut off from access to legal council and other rights
Clothes of migrants deported from the United States hang on windows inside a hotel in Panama City, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Clothes of migrants deported from the United States hang on windows inside a hotel in Panama City, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
By MATIAS DELACROIX and MEGAN JANETSKY – Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago

CARTI, Panama (AP) — A deportee from the United States detained in a camp in rural Panama, among a hundred who refused to return to their countries, described on Saturday waiting in limbo under “harsh conditions” and cut off from access to legal council and other rights.

The Chinese deportee, who asked not to be identified out of fear of retaliation by Panamanian authorities, spoke to the Associated Press with a hidden cellphone after being connected through a concerned relative.

The woman said authorities were seizing the phones of migrants in the camp and effectively cutting them off. Migrants were from Asian nations, Russia, Afghanistan and Nepal, she said.

The migrant said that people in the camp were having their personal freedoms restricted, and that migrants faced both poor conditions in the camp and a strict vigilance from guards.

"Someone follows me even when I go to the toilet," she said.

Panamanian authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment by the AP.

The testimony comes after an uproar in Panama this week over the treatment of nearly 300 migrants who were deported from the United States and are being held in Panama as authorities return them to their own countries.

It's part of a deal struck with the Trump administration in which countries like Panama and Costa Rica act as “bridges,” temporarily detaining deportees.

Originally, the migrants were locked up in hotel rooms by authorities in the country's capital, Panama City. Panama denied that they were detained, but migrants were not allowed to leave their hotel and were guarded by police.

A number of migrants help up signs reading “please help us” and “We are not save (sic) in our country.”

Around 40% of the migrants refused to return to their countries, many citing fear of returning. Those who are willing to return home remained at the hotel, and 13 have already been returned, according to authorities.

Those who refused have been sent to a rural migrant camp the southern Darien province, near the Darien Gap a perilous jungle migrant passage between Panama and Colombia.

The camp, located near a small town known as San Vicente, Metetí, was originally constructed as a migrant reception center built to address the flow of hundreds of thousands of migrants traveling north through the Darien Gap in recent years. Though much of that traffic north has since petered off.

Organizations like the UN agency International Organization for Migration (IOM) said they would organize “safe alternatives” for where to send the migrants now being sheltered in the camp.

“We do not have direct involvement in the detention or restriction of movement of individuals,” the IOM wrote in a statement.

On Saturday the U.S. State Department thanked Panama and Costa Rica for keeping the deportees, saying in a post on the social platform X that the countries were “safely returning third-country nationals to their countries of origin.”

The woman who spoke to the AP said she was held in a hotel for five days before being sent to the second refugee camp, and that she wanted to continue to the U.S. Upon being deported, she said she did not sign any deportation documents, a standard procedure.

She said that deportees are being “guarded like prisoners” in the Darien camp and that she believes they are being stripped of key rights, unable to access the outside world. They have no access to outside legal assistance, she said, and have received no offers of legal advice from authorities.

"But the Panamanian government kept asking us where to go," she said.

——

Delacroix reported from Carti, Panama. Janetsky reported from Mexico City.

A migrant deported from the United States hangs clothes on a window in a hotel room in Panama City, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Clothes hang in the window of a hotel room where authorities have housed migrants deported from the United States in Panama City, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

The Latest

Mikey Madison arrives at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Oscar favorite ‘Anora’ wins best film, director and actor at the Independent Spirit Awards

6m ago

Dmitry Bivol becomes undisputed light heavyweight champ with majority decision over Artur Beterbiev

11m ago

Shooting after pursuit at Air Force Base in New Mexico kills an airman and wounds another

11m ago

Featured

State Rep. Matt Reeves, R-Duluth, introduces himself while attending an AAPI mental health event at Norcross High School on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Gray

This Republican says Georgia needs migrants in the workforce

A Republican-backed bill in the Georgia General Assembly would advocate for Georgia businesses seeking legal migrant workers.

In 1961, Malcolm X took an eye-opening trip to Atlanta

Malcolm X had been a public critic of King and rejected the Nobel Peace Prize winner’s direction on race relations.

What to know before the Atlanta United season opener Saturday

A fan’s guide to traffic, parking, safety and weather for the first Atlanta United match of the season with an expected sellout crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.