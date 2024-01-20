Nation & World News

Islanders fire coach Lane Lambert, replaced him with Patrick Roy

The New York Islanders have fired coach Lane Lambert and replaced him with Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy
New York Islanders coach Lane Lambert watches play against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
3 minutes ago

The New York Islanders fired coach Lane Lambert and replaced him with Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy.

President of hockey operations and general manager Lou Lamoriello announced the stunning move Saturday.

The Islanders have lost four games in a row and six of seven to fall out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Lambert was midway through his second season on the job. Roy coached the Colorado Avalanche for three seasons from 2013-16 before abruptly resigning a month before training camp.

