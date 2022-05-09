Islanders fire coach Barry Trotz after missing playoffs

Lamoriello said the choice to move on from Trotz was not made primarily about what happened this past season. He said, “This is certainly a business decision as far as hockey and winning.”

Trotz had one year remaining on his contract, which would have put him in the same situation he was in with the Capitals. They decided in the summer of 2018 not to rework Trotz’s contract despite the championship and granted him his release.

Days later, he joined the Islanders, who had just put Lamoriello in charge of a franchise that had not won a championship since its early 1980s dynasty. New York went 152-102-34 in the regular season and 28-21 in the playoffs under Trotz, the organization's most success in more than two decades.

Lamoriello said Trotz's contract status did not factor into his decision. A message sent to Trotz's agent seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Trotz could immediately become a candidate for vacancies in Philadelphia, Detroit and Winnipeg, plus others that open up because of his availability. Joining the Flyers would keep Trotz in the Metropolitan Division, while the Jets would represent a return home for the Manitoba native.

Trotz coached the Nashville Predators for their first 15 seasons, helping them reach the playoff seven times. His 914 regular-season wins rank third among coaches in NHL history.

The Islanders begin a coaching search with the franchise in the midst of contending window. Asked what he was looking for in a replacement, Lamoriello said he couldn't answer specifically and added there was no timeline.

Lamoriello said players were not consulted about the firing, which was known only by ownership before he delivered the news to Trotz on Monday morning.

“These type of decisions are made for going forward,” Lamoriello said. “With this group we have — and they are on notice right now — that the new voice is what’s necessary for us to have success, in my opinion. And unfortunately or fortunately, my opinion is what has to make these decisions.”

