Islanders F Duclair excused to take time off to reflect after coach Roy calls his play "god-awful"

The New York Islanders approved forward Anthony Duclair’s request to spend time away from the team and reflect in the wake of being publicly criticized for playing “god-awful” by coach Patrick Roy
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Islanders on Thursday approved forward Anthony Duclair’s request to spend time away from the team and reflect in the wake of being publicly criticized for playing “god-awful” by coach Patrick Roy.

Duclair wasn’t present at practice with Roy saying he was excused without providing a timetable of when the player might return.

“This morning, Anthony and I had a very good conversation, a very positive one, and Anthony asked me to take some time off and reflect,” Roy said. “So I obviously agreed to that, and we’ll give him all the time that he needs.”

The two spoke two days after Roy ripped into Duclair's performance following a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“He’s lucky to be in the lineup. Sorry if I lose it on him right now, but that’s how I feel,” Roy said. “He’s not skating, he’s not competing, he’s not moving his feet. He’s not playing up to what we expect from him.”

The 29-year-old Duclair was limited to 12:15 of ice time, including playing just four shifts in the third period against the Lightning.

Duclair is on his ninth team in 11 NHL seasons after signing a four-year $14 million contract with New York in July. He’s struggled in managing seven goals and four assists in 44 games this season, including two goals in his past 17 outings.

The Islanders, 0-4-2 in their past six, are sliding further out of the playoff race and entered Thursday 12th in the Eastern Conference standings, five points behind eighth-place Montreal. They have eight games left, and next host Minnesota on Friday.

