Breaking: Searchers find body of missing Westminster teacher in Lake Oconee
Islamic State-linked rebels in fresh attack in eastern Congo kill 9 villagers

Islamic State-linked rebels have killed at least nine villagers in an attack in Congo’s conflict-battered east
Former members of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) and police officers who allegedly surrendered to M23 rebels arrive in Goma, Congo, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)

Credit: AP

Former members of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) and police officers who allegedly surrendered to M23 rebels arrive in Goma, Congo, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
By JUSTIN KABUMBA – Associated Press
1 hour ago

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Islamic State-linked rebels attacked a village in conflict-battered eastern Congo killing at least nine villagers, a local official and residents said Sunday.

The Saturday attack in the village of Ngohi Vuyinga in North Kivu province’s Lubero territory also displaced dozens and several houses burned down, according to Samuel Kagheni, a local civil society leader.

Rebels with the Allied Democratic Forces, an IS affiliate in the region, attacked the villagers with guns and machetes while they were at their farms, Kagheni said.

“Yesterday’s toll could rise because there were even some missing people,” he said.

Eastern Congo has been battered by decades of violence, with more than 100 armed groups vying for control of the region's rich minerals. Among them are Rwanda-backed rebels who recently captured two major cities in another part of the region. The violence has resulted in about 7 million people being displaced, making it the world's largest humanitarian crisis.

The latest attack renewed safety concerns among locals who accused the government of not doing enough to stop the conflict.

“The peaceful population is still being killed, but there is no intervention on the government side,” said César Kambale, a youth leader of the nearby Vuyinga village.

“Is our army, the FARDC (Congolese armed forces) really leading offensives against this enemy? … Every day people are attacked, civilians are killed under the helpless eye of our FARDC,” he said.

FILE - South Sudan's President Salva Kiir, right, and Vice President Riek Machar, left, attend a Holy Mass led by Pope Francis at the John Garang Mausoleum in Juba, South Sudan Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

Credit: AP

A model wears a creation as part of the Valentino Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

