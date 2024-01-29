BreakingNews
Midtown road closed as training center opponents protest at construction site
Islamic State group claims responsibility for the Istanbul church attack that killed one person

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for an attack on a Roman Catholic church in Istanbul during Mass that killed one person
Turkish police officers stand guard in a cordoned off area outside the Santa Maria church, in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. Two masked assailants attacked a church in Istanbul during Sunday services, killing one person, Turkish officials said. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Turkish police officers stand guard in a cordoned off area outside the Santa Maria church, in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. Two masked assailants attacked a church in Istanbul during Sunday services, killing one person, Turkish officials said. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
By ROBERT BADENDIECK and MEHMET GUZEL – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for an attack on a Roman Catholic church in Istanbul during a Sunday Mass that killed one person.

The extremist group said in a statement late Sunday on Aamaq, the media arm of the militant group, that it “attacked a gathering of Christian unbelievers during their polytheistic ceremony” inside the Santa Maria Church in the Buyukdere neighborhood in Istanbul.

The 52-year-old man who was shot and killed in the attack, Tuncer Cihan, "was ... a person who had done nothing wrong. In fact, he wasn’t even Christian, he was Alevi,” the church’s lawyer Avsin Hatipoglu told The Associated Press, adding they would ask authorities to increase security in the area.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said shortly before midnight two men, he described as members of the Islamic State group, had been arrested. One is from Tajikistan and the other from Russia, he said, adding that police raided 30 locations and detained suspects with alleged links to the shooting.

DHA, a private news agency, reported that 51 people were detained during the police raids, including 23 who were sent to holding centers awaiting deportation. It also said the two suspects drove a car brought from Poland to Istanbul a year ago which had been never used until the day of the shooting. The attackers panicked and ran away after the weapon jammed, it said.

Istanbul police didn’t immediately respond to a request for information.

Still reeling from the attack, the church clergy of Santa Maria opened their doors to the press on Monday, saying Mass will resume on Thursday. Pews and walls could be seen peppered with bullet holes. A bouquet was left where Cihan was killed.

Sukru Genc, mayor of Sariyer district where the attack took place, told the newspaper Birgun that the gunmen fled when their weapon jammed after firing two rounds.

Genc said people attending Mass included Polish Consul General Witold Lesniak and his family, all unharmed in the attack.

On Jan. 3, 25 suspected Islamic State members were arrested across Turkey and accused of plotting attacks on churches and synagogues, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.

The Islamic State has not previously targeted places of worship in Turkey but has carried out a string of deadly attacks in the country, including a shooting at an Istanbul nightclub in 2017 that killed 39 people and a 2015 bomb attack in Ankara that killed 109.

Associated Press journalist Maamoun Youssef in Cairo contributed to this report.

A screenshoot from video footage taken from a CCTV camera, shows two masked men holding guns inside Santa Maria church in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. Two masked assailants attacked a church in Istanbul during Sunday services, killing one person, Turkish officials said. (IHA via AP)

Turkish police officers stand guard in a cordoned off area outside Santa Maria church in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. Two masked assailants attacked a church in Istanbul during Sunday services, killing one person, Turkish officials said. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Turkish police officers stand guard in a cordoned off area outside the Santa Maria church, in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. Two masked assailants attacked a church in Istanbul during Sunday services, killing one person, Turkish officials said. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Turkish Police forensic officers arrive at Santa Maria church in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. Two masked assailants attacked a church in Istanbul during Sunday services, killing one person, Turkish officials said. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

A Turkish Police forensic officer works near to Santa Maria church in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. Two masked assailants attacked a church in Istanbul during Sunday services, killing one person, Turkish officials said. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

A Turkish Police forensic officer works near to Santa Maria church in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, after an attack. Two masked assailants attacked a church in Istanbul during Sunday services, killing one person, Turkish officials said. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Turkish police officers stand guard on a cordoned off area outside Santa Maria church in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, after an attack. Two masked assailants attacked a church in Istanbul during Sunday services, killing one person, Turkish officials said. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Turkish police officers stand guard a cordoned off area outside Santa Maria church, left, in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. Two masked assailants attacked a church in Istanbul during Sunday services, killing one person, Turkish officials said. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

A bullet hole on a wall inside a Roman Catholic church in Istanbul, Turkey Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for an attack on a Roman Catholic church in Istanbul during a Sunday Mass that killed one person. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Flowers are placed where an attack happened inside a Roman Catholic church in Istanbul, Turkey Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for an attack on a Roman Catholic church in Istanbul during a Sunday Mass that killed one person. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Flowers are placed where an attack happened inside a Roman Catholic church in Istanbul, Turkey Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for an attack on a Roman Catholic church in Istanbul during a Sunday Mass that killed one person. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

A bullet hole inside a Roman Catholic church in Istanbul, Turkey Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for an attack on a Roman Catholic church in Istanbul during a Sunday Mass that killed one person. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Traces of gunfire appear on the ground of a Roman Catholic church in Istanbul, Turkey Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for an attack on a Roman Catholic church in Istanbul during a Sunday Mass that killed one person. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

A man walks next to a Roman Catholic church in Istanbul, Turkey Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for an attack on a Roman Catholic church in Istanbul during a Sunday Mass that killed one person. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

