ajc logo
X

Islamic extremists convicted of membership in German IS cell

National & World News
26 minutes ago
A court in Germany has convicted five men of membership in a local cell of the Islamic State group that received orders from a leading IS figure in Afghanistan

BERLIN (AP) — A court in Germany on Tuesday convicted five men for membership in a local cell of the Islamic State group that received orders from a leading IS figure in Afghanistan.

The Duesseldorf regional court sentenced the Tajik nationals, aged 25 to 34, to lengthy prison terms.

The longest sentence of nine years and six months was handed to Sunatullokh K., whose surname wasn’t released due to German privacy rules. He was also convicted of planning to kill a man who had made critical comments about Islam. The attack was foiled by authorities.

The other men, identified as Muhammadali G., Azizjon B., Farhodshoh K. and Komron B., received prison sentences of between 44 months and 8.5 years for membership to a terrorist organization, with some also convicted of involvement in plans to carry out a contract killing in Albania that was later abandoned.

Another man, Ravsan B., was convicted by the same court last year of membership in IS for co-founding the German cell and supporting two planned attacks. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Prosecutors said the men honed their military skills in paintball games, and that participants in those included "other people from the Islamist scene" who were in contact with the gunman who killed four people in an attack in Vienna in November 2020. They also allegedly acquired components for an "unconventional" bomb.

Federal prosecutors had sought prison terms of between four and 12 years for the men. Their lawyers had asked the court to acquit them.

Editors' Picks
Some Democrats voting in GOP primaries to block Trump picks1h ago
The Jolt: Brian Kemp allies looking for truce with Donald Trump
1h ago
Gwinnett school board changes rules for public comments at meetings
3h ago
DUI arrest of Pelosi's husband came after California crash
20h ago
DUI arrest of Pelosi's husband came after California crash
20h ago
Lake drownings at Allatoona and Lanier claim lives of 5-year-old, 20-year-old
19h ago
The Latest
French Open updates | Trevisan reaches 1st Slam semifinals
11m ago
In big bid to punish Moscow, EU bans most Russia oil imports
18m ago
EU ban sends oil close $120 a barrel, US stock futures slip
23m ago
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top