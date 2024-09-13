Islamic extremist plotted to attack German soldiers during their lunch break, prosecutors say

BERLIN (AP) — An alleged Islamic extremist has been arrested in connection with plotting an attack on German soldiers during their lunch break in Munich, killing as many of them as possible and causing a feeling of insecurity among the larger population, authorities said Friday.

The 27-year-old Syrian is a suspected supporter of radical Islamic ideology, according to the Munich public prosecutor’s office. The suspect procured two machetes, each about 40 centimeters (15.75 inches) long, earlier this month, and allegedly planned to attack the soldiers with them.

The suspect was brought before a judge on Friday following his arrest a day earlier, the prosecutor's office said in a statement. His name was not released in line with German privacy rules.