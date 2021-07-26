Ishiguro, Powers among contenders for fiction's Booker Prize

Two American first novels are among this year's contenders: Patricia Lockwood’s social media-saturated story “No One is Talking About This” and Nathan Harris’ best-seller “The Sweetness of Water,” set in the U.S. South at the end of the Civil War.

The list also includes “Great Circle” by American writer Maggie Shipstead, British novelist Francis Spufford’s “Light Perpetual,” British/Somali author Nadifa Mohamed’s “The Fortune Men,” British/Canadian writer Rachel Cusk’s “Second Place,” South African novelist Karen Jennings’s “An Island” and “A Passage North” by Sri Lankan writer Anuk Arudpragasam.

Historian Maya Jasanoff, who is chairing this year’s judging panel, said many of the novels “consider how people grapple with the past — whether personal experiences of grief or dislocation or the historical legacies of enslavement, apartheid, and civil war.”

“Many examine intimate relationships placed under stress, and through them meditate on ideas of freedom and obligation, or on what makes us human,” she said. “It’s particularly resonant during the pandemic to note that all of these books have important things to say about the nature of community, from the tiny and secluded to the unmeasurable expanse of cyberspace.”

A six-book shortlist will be announced Sept. 14, and the winner will be crowned Nov. 3 during a ceremony in London.