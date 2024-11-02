Isak's header gives Newcastle 1-0 win over Arsenal in Premier League

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Arsenal slumped to a 1-0 loss at Newcastle for the second year in a row on Saturday to make it three straight Premier League games without a win for the Gunners.

Alexander Isak’s early header was enough for Eddie Howe's team to end a five-game winless run in the league as the hosts easily neutralized Arsenal's struggling attack the rest of the way.

Newcastle was coming off a morale-boosting win over Chelsea in the League Cup in midweek and carried that momentum into the start of the game, as Isak found space in-between Arsenal center-backs William Saliba and Gabriel to head home a pinpoint cross from Anthony Gordon in the 12th minute.