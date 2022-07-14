BreakingNews
Is Twitter down? Service appears to return after outage
ajc logo
X

Is Twitter down? Service appears to return after outage

FILE - In this April 26, 2017, file photo , a Twitter app icon is displayed on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter appears to be experiencing an outage for some users on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Individuals attempting to use the social media platform were met with a message saying “Tweets aren't loading right now. Try again." (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - In this April 26, 2017, file photo , a Twitter app icon is displayed on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter appears to be experiencing an outage for some users on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Individuals attempting to use the social media platform were met with a message saying “Tweets aren't loading right now. Try again." (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

National & World News
By The Associated Press
Updated 44 minutes ago
Twitter appears to be returning for some users after experiencing an hourlong outage that affected both its app and website on Thursday

Twitter appears to be returning for some users after experiencing an hourlong outage that affected both its app and website on Thursday.

Individuals attempting to use the social media platform were met with a message saying “Tweets aren't loading right now. Try again." According to Downdetector, users began reporting the outage around 8 a.m. EDT. About an hour later, the service began to return.

Twitter's own status page offered no information during the outage, showing only the message "All Systems Operational."

Internet monitoring group NetBlocks, which tracks attempts to intentionally block internet access, says Twitter was “experiencing major international outages” but it was “not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering.”

The global outage came at a tumultuous time for Twitter, which has sued billionaire Elon Musk in an attempt to force him to complete his $44 billion purchase of the company.

Twitter was infamous for outages in its early days but as it grew the problems became less common. Still, it suffered outages earlier this year, in February.

Editors' Picks
Politically Georgia: Walker’s mystifying comments complicate his bid
Why Kemp-Warnock voters could factor into 2022 race
23h ago
‘Deplorable’: Ex-Stonecrest mayor gets 57 months in COVID fund fraud case
21h ago
Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ with Adam Driver coming to shoot in Georgia
23h ago
Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ with Adam Driver coming to shoot in Georgia
23h ago
INTERVIEW: 11Alive anchor Ron Jones’s unorthodox career path
19h ago
The Latest
Protesters abandon seized buildings with Sri Lanka in limbo
4m ago
US Embassy alarmed by power struggle at Libya's oil company
8m ago
The Latest: Biden gets warm welcome from Israeli president
13m ago
Featured
RAW: Explosion destroys Georgia Guidestones monument (WSB TV)

Credit: WSB TV

Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
20h ago
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
Five Braves headed to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top