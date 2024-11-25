Breaking: Special counsel moves to dismiss election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Is Outlook down? Thousands of Microsoft 365 users report outage issues

Thousands of Microsoft 365 customers worldwide reported having issues with services like Outlook and Teams on Monday
FILE - This April 12, 2016 file photo shows the Microsoft logo in Issy-les-Moulineaux, outside Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - This April 12, 2016 file photo shows the Microsoft logo in Issy-les-Moulineaux, outside Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of Microsoft 365 customers worldwide reported having issues with services like Outlook and Teams on Monday.

In social media posts and comments on platforms like outage tracker Downdetector, some impacted said that they were having trouble seeing their emails, loading calendars or opening other Microsoft 365 applications such as Powerpoint.

Microsoft acknowledged "an issue impacting users attempting to access Exchange Online or functionality within Microsoft Teams calendar" earlier in the day. In updates posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, the company's status page said it identified a "recent change" that it believed to be behind the problem — and was working to revert it.

Microsoft shared that it was deploying a fix — which, as of shortly before noon E.T., it said had reached about 98% of "affected environments."

Still, the company's status page later added, targeted restarts were "progressing slower than anticipated for the majority of affected users."

As of midday Monday, Downdetector showed thousands of outage reports from users of Microsoft 365, particularly Outlook.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street drifts as Target tumbles
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Apple and Google face UK investigation into mobile browser dominance
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A tale of two retailers: Target reports sluggish spending while Walmart has a stellar...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Multiple election offices report receiving mailed ballots misdirected from other states
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street rises near records as Treasury yields ease14m ago
‘Busiest Thanksgiving ever’: How the TSA plans to handle record air travel15m ago
Israel launches new airstrikes on Lebanon as leaders draw closer to ceasefire with...17m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Dickens administration wants to dictate changes to city IG office
T.D. Jakes, megachurch pastor with ties to Atlanta, suffers medical emergency 1h ago
Predicting Atlanta United’s end-of-season roster moves