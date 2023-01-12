ajc logo
X

IS claims responsibility for Kabul attack that killed 5

National & World News
1 hour ago
The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a deadly bombing that killed at least five people near the Foreign Ministry in the Afghan capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Thursday for a deadly bombing that killed at least five people near the Foreign Ministry in the Afghan capital the previous day.

The bombing was the second major attack in Kabul in 2023 and drew condemnation from the international community.

The extremist group said in a statement that a “martyrdom-seeker" it identified as Kheiber al-Qandahari detonated his explosive vest amidst a gathering of ministry employees and guards as they left through the ministry's main gate.

There was no immediate response from Afghanistan's Taliban rulers about the IS claim. Kabul police chief spokesman Khalid Zadran said Wednesday that the explosion killed five civilians and that “a number of others were wounded" near the ministry.

The IS news outlet Aamaq said the attack coincided with a ministry training course for diplomats.

The extremists have increased their assaults since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of the country’s Shiite minority.

After Wednesday's attack, more than 40 wounded people were brought to a surgical center in Kabul run by Emergency NGO, a humanitarian organization. Stefano Sozza, Emergency’s director in Afghanistan, said at the time that he expected the number of casualties to rise.

The attack drew condemnation from the United Nations and various countries. In a statement Wednesday, Pakistan said it stood in solidarity with Afghans in the fight against militants.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Uncredited

Arrest in case of Dennis Eckersley's grandson born in woods9h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta for the AJC

Kemp takes aim at Georgia’s workforce housing
16h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: Dry January reflects another cultural reset in U.S. history. Will it take root?
22h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Another Vogtle reactor issue will delay new unit’s operation
9h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Another Vogtle reactor issue will delay new unit’s operation
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Why is Brian Kemp going to an elite Swiss conference?
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ronen Zvulun

Former top Israeli legal officials oppose judicial reforms
5m ago
UAE names oil company chief to lead UN COP28 climate talks
21m ago
Pakistan's premier visits UAE as his nation seeks flood aid
35m ago
Featured

Watch again: The scene on the field as Georgia repeats as national champs
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top