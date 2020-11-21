IS attack hits Afghan capital; Pompeo joins peace talks

The local Islamic State affiliate issued a statement claiming the attack that targeted the so-called Green Zone in Kabul which houses foreign embassies, the presidential palace and Afghan military compounds, according to SITE Intelligence Group.

In Doha, Pompeo also met with the co-founder of the Taliban, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who signed the peace agreement with Washington in February ahead of the so-called intra-Afghan talks. The insurgent group's spokesman, Mohammad Naeem, tweeted that further prisoner releases were discussed in the meeting, in addition to those that the two warring sides committed to ahead of peace talks under the U.S. deal.

Naeem said the Taliban also repeated their demand that Taliban leaders be removed from the United Nations sanctions list. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed earlier Saturday issued a statement assailing the Afghan government for requesting the U.N. maintain sanctions on Taliban leaders.

For most Afghans, the overriding concern has been a sharp rise in violence this year and a surge of attacks by the Taliban against Afghanistan's beleaguered security forces, since the start of peace talks in September.

The announcement this week that the United States will accelerate its planned troop withdrawal has lent greater urgency to the intra-Afghan negotiations and to the calls for a reduction in violence. Washington announced it would withdraw another estimated 2,500 troops before the middle of January leaving about 2,000 American soldiers in Afghanistan.

The Taliban have, however, held to their promise not to attack U.S. and NATO troops.

The United States has been pressing in recent weeks for a reduction in violence, while the Afghan government has been demanding a cease-fire. The Taliban have refused, saying a cease-fire will be part of negotiations.

There are many within the Afghan government who want February’s peace deal scrapped. President-elect Joe Biden has previously advocated a small, intelligence based force in Afghanistan to focus on counter-terrorism.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Abdullah, head of the government's High Council for Reconciliation, condemned in a tweet Saturday's attack on the capital, calling it a “cowardly” act. The council oversees the government's negotiating team at the table with the Taliban in Doha.

Pakistan, whose Prime Minister Imran Khan visited on Tuesday Kabul for the first time since he came to office, condemned the attack and warned “it is important to be vigilant against the spoilers who are working to undermine the peace efforts.” He did not identify “the spoilers.”

Hours before the attack rattled Kabul, a bomb attached to a car killed one security personnel and wounded three others in an eastern neighborhood of the capital, said Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz.

Violence in Afghanistan has spiked in recent months with increasingly horrific attacks often claimed by the Islamic State group affiliate.

___

Gannon reported from Islamabad.

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Relatives stand around the dead body of a boy who was killed by a mortar shell attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Mortar shells slammed into different parts of the Afghan capital on Saturday. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul

An Afghan man holds the part of a mortar shell after an attack site in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Mortar shells slammed into different parts of the Afghan capital on Saturday. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul

An Afghan man holds the fragment of a mortar shell at an attack site in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Multiple mortar shells slammed into different parts of the Afghan capital on Saturday. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul

An Afghan man holds rocket shell after a rocket attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Mortar shells slammed into different parts of the Afghan capital on Saturday, killing several and wounding dozens of people, an official said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul

An Afghan man holds a shell at a mortal shell attack site in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Multiple rockets were fired around Kabul residential areas Saturday. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul

People carry the dead body of a relative who was killed by rockets attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Mortar shells slammed into different parts of the Afghan capital on Saturday, killing several and wounding dozens of people, an official said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife Susan step off a plane at Old Doha International Airport, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Doha, Qatar. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks into a meeting with the Taliban's peace negotiation team amid talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Doha, Qatar. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of the Taliban's peace negotiation team, amid talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Doha, Qatar. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky