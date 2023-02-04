BreakingNews
US downs Chinese balloon over ocean, moves to recover debris
Irving to miss Nets' game Saturday, day after trade request

National & World News
1 hour ago
Kyrie Irving will not play for the Brooklyn Nets against Washington

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving will not play for the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night, a day after he told the team he would like to be traded.

The Nets said Irving's absence was due to right calf soreness, adding him to the injury report for their game against Washington. Irving had not been listed on the report either Friday night or Saturday morning.

Irving asked the Nets for a trade Friday, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press. The All-Star has been frustrated that the Nets have thus far refused to give him an extension on his contact that expires after this season.

The Nets, still playing without Kevin Durant because of a sprained knee ligament, have two more games after Saturday before the trade deadline Thursday afternoon.

Ben Simmons will also miss a fourth straight game with left knee soreness. He was downgraded after previously being listed as questionable.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

