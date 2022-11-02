Irving takes responsibility for tweet, will donate $500,000

Irving hadn't spoken since Saturday, when he defiantly defended his right to post about material he believes. He didn't talk to reporters after either of the Nets' home games since — one of them featuring fans wearing "Fight Antisemitism" shirts as they sat courtside.

“There is no room for antisemitism, racism, false narratives or misguided attempts to create animosity and hate,” said Sam Zussman, the CEO of BSE Global, parent company of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center. “Now, more than ever, there is a pressing need to ensure education in these areas. We are putting our prior statements into practice because actions speak louder than words.”

Irving and the Nets will work with the ADL to develop inclusive educational programming to combat all forms of bigotry and antisemitism.

General manager Sean Marks said Tuesday that the Nets had been in discussions with the ADL on the proper way to respond to the fallout involving Irving, who was not punished by the team or the NBA.

“At a time when antisemitism has reached historic levels, we know the best way to fight the oldest hatred is to both confront it head-on and also to change hearts and minds," ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said.

The Nets added that they and the WNBA's New York Liberty would host a series of community conversations at Barclays Center in partnership with ADL and other national civil rights organizations and local community associations.

