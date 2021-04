Irving scores 40, Nets lose Harden but beat Knicks 114-112

Green scored 23 points and Joe Harris added 16 for the Nets, who won their eighth straight at home.

Randle had 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists in his fourth triple-double of the season. RJ Barrett scored 22 points and Reggie Bullock added 21.

The Nets were hoping to finally be whole again this week, but now with Harden hurt again it's unclear if they'll be able to put either of their other superstars out there with Irving. Kevin Durant shot around before the game and coach Steve Nash said he was hopeful the All-Star forward would be ready to play for the first time since Feb. 13.

“But it’s definitely not set in stone,” Nash said.

The Nets' Big Three has played just seven times since Harden was acquired nearly three months ago.

Brooklyn led 51-50 with just over three minutes remaining in the half before Randle fed Bullock and Barrett for consecutive 3-pointers. Irving scored but New York answered with the next 11 points, with another 3-pointer by Bullock making it 67-53.

Irving went to the bench with the Knicks leading by seven with 3:15 to play in the third. But Brooklyn's reserves sparked a 10-2 run to close the period and send the Nets to the fourth with an 89-88 edge.

TIP-INS

Knicks: The Knicks signed F/C John Henson to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Knicks had already signed Norvel Pelle, another defensive-minded center, to a 10-day deal on Friday. Despite their similarities, coach Tom Thibodeau said he likes the idea of getting a look at both players.

Nets: Blake Griffin rested his left knee on the second night of the back-to-back, just as he did last week. ... Nash said G Tyler Johnson would likely miss two or three weeks rehabilitating a right knee injury, calling it encouraging that the injury wasn't worse.

FIT TO BE TIED

The Nets tied the all-time series between the local rivals at 101 wins apiece. It’s even at 106 wins counting the postseason. The Nets swept the season series for the first time since 2014-15.

