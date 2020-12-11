Irving, Nets each fined $25,000 for point guard's silence

“I am committed to show up to work everyday, ready to have fun, compete, perform, and win championships alongside my teammates and colleagues in the Nets organization. My goal this season is to let my work on and off the court speak for itself,” Irving said.

“Life hit differently this year and it requires us, it requires me, to move differently. So, this is the beginning of that change.”

The publicist clarified that the statement didn't mean Irving didn't intend to speak to the media. However, he still hasn't, even though the Nets have had availabilities on every day but one since then.

They play their preseason opener on Sunday against Washington.

