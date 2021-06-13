Irving leaves Game 4 of Nets-Bucks series with injury

Irving left the game and headed to the locker room with 5:52 left in the period, leaving Brooklyn without two of its superstars. The Nets announced at halftime he had a sprained ankle and wouldn't return to the game.

Irving had just made a basket in the paint when he landed awkwardly. On his way down, Irving's left leg appeared to hit Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's right leg before the Nets guard landed.