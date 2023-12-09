Kyrie Irving injures foot, Mavericks beat Trail Blazers 125-112 behind Doncic

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Luka Doncic had 32 points and 10 assists as the Dallas Mavericks beat the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers 125-112 on Friday night after Kyrie Irving injured his right foot.

With just under four minutes left in the second quarter, Irving was fouled under the basket by Portland center Duop Reath. The star guard fell to the floor, where teammate Dwight Powell inadvertently stepped on his foot, causing Irving to stay down for several minutes.

Irving remained in the game to shoot two free throws before Tim Hardaway Jr. committed a foul to get him out. Irving was taken to the locker room to be examined by the Mavericks’ training staff and was ruled out for the rest of the game.