BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Southwest executives testify before U.S. Senate panel after holiday travel debacle
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Irving, Durant trades bolster West teams before NBA deadline

National & World News
By BRIAN MAHONEY, Associated Press
1 hour ago
First it was Kyrie Irving to Dallas

First it was Kyrie Irving to Dallas. Then came Kevin Durant to Phoenix.

The breakup in Brooklyn is rebuilding some contenders in the West.

Trade deadline day in the NBA arrived Thursday with news of a blockbuster. The Nets had agreed overnight to deal Durant to the Suns for a package that included Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and additional draft compensation.

Another big name was moved a day earlier when the Lakers agreed to send Russell Westbrook to Utah as part of a three-way deal with Utah and Minnesota that brought D'Angelo Russell back to Los Angeles.

More moves figure to be made before the 3 p.m. EST deadline, with the Nets perhaps not done reshaping their roster. Those already agreed to were confirmed to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not yet official.

The Suns just got Devin Booker back from a groin injury that had sidelined him since Christmas and soon will add Durant to the lineup when he recovers from a sprained knee ligament.

Those two, plus Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, could make this Phoenix team more powerful than the one that won an NBA-best 64 games in the 2021-22 season, but then flamed out with a second-round loss to Dallas.

The Mavericks also may be stronger after acquiring Irving to pair with Luka Doncic. Irving asked out of Brooklyn last week, frustrated with his negotiations for a contract extension, and he was headed West a few days later.

Then it was Durant, who had gone to Brooklyn with Irving in 2019.

“I just love the competition now that we can be in the same conference,” Irving said.

A day after LeBron James broke the NBA's career scoring record, the Lakers moved to get him more help by getting Russell from Minnesota, and guard Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt from the Jazz. The deal sent Westbrook to Utah after the 2017 NBA MVP never thrived alongside James and Anthony Davis.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

For Georgia Tech, success of the Tech Way collective ‘imperative’4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons owner Arthur Blank Q&A: ‘Expectations will be higher’ in 2023
16h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech Athletics/Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech losing streak comes to end vs. Notre Dame
15h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks weighing their options as Thursday trade deadline approaches
21h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks weighing their options as Thursday trade deadline approaches
21h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Buford football to play top-10 national program St. Frances
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

US says China balloon could collect intelligence signals
17m ago
Spain's constitutional court rejects abortion law challenge
20m ago
French religious orders demand change over L'Arche abuses
30m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta organizations offer ways to help offer aid after massive Turkey earthquake
21h ago
American Dream For Rent: Investors elbow out individual home buyers
5h ago
LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA all-time points mark
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top